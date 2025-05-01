260994

Do you think fast-tracking major public and private infrastructure and natural resource projects will maintain proper environmental assessments?

Poll: Fast-tracking projects

Castanet - | Story: 547995

B.C. Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma says new legislation will speed up major public and private projects, including mines and other natural resource enterprises.

The government of Premier David Eby has previously promised to speed up permitting to improve the provincial economy after last year's election, then amid tariff and annexation threats from United States President Donald Trump.

Ma says in the legislature that the Infrastructure Projects Act tabled on Thursday will designate projects that are significant to the province and oversee the planning, procurement and delivery of major capital projects.

She says the legislation will give the province additional power to speed up government projects as well as other provincially significant enterprises that provide economic, environmental or social benefits to British Columbia.

Ma says the legislation gives cabinet the power to designate projects as significant on a case-by-case basis, and that they could originate from Crown corporations, local governments, First Nations or the private sector.

The minister says the legislation will speed up permitting through an alternative environmental assessment process and other streamlining tools, promising that none of these will change the quality of assessment or obligations to First Nations under the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 29, 2025 - 12314 votes
With Canada expected to have a new minority government, how long do you expect it to last?

Less than a year: 2776
1-2 years: 3327
2-3 years: 1574
3-4 fours: 1209
The full term: 3428

April 28, 2025 - 7517 votes
In light of increasing use of vehicles as deadly weapons in crowds, does security need to be increased at public gatherings in your community?

Yes: 5204
No: 1885
Unsure: 428

April 26, 2025 - 25064 votes
Who are you voting for in the federal election?

Liberal: 11706
Conservative: 10940
NDP: 1121
Greens: 154
Other: 465
Don't intend to vote: 678

April 24, 2025 - 10056 votes
Should Canada accept invitation to team up with China in opposition to U.S. tariffs?

Yes: 4899
No: 4042
Unsure: 1115

April 23, 2025 - 8065 votes
Do endorsements of political candidates by well-known people or former politicians make any difference to how you plan to vote?

Yes: 556
No: 7387
Don't plan to vote: 122



Previous Poll Results

With the Conservatives losing the election and Pierre Poilievre losing his own seat, should Poilievre resign as party leader?

Total Votes:  14063
Yes: 
55.09%
No: 
39.61%
Unsure: 
5.29%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


244598
257988
257612