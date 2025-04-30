261863
With the Conservatives losing the election and Pierre Poilievre losing his own seat, should Poilievre resign as party leader?

Poll: Poilievre's future

Some Conservative MPs are expressing support for party leader Pierre Poilievre after his party lost the federal election and he lost his own seat on Monday.

Veteran MP Mark Strahl says Poilievre has his full support and will win the next election.

MP Arpan Khanna says Poilievre will “continue to lead the Conservative Party to great things.”

Their online posts came a day after former party leader Andrew Scheer voiced his support for Poilievre.

The Conservatives will have to choose an MP to serve as party leader in the House of Commons and a Conservative MP likely would have to step down to allow Poilievre to run for a seat.

The party has not responded to questions about what its next steps might be.

