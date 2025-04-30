With the Conservatives losing the election and Pierre Poilievre losing his own seat, should Poilievre resign as party leader?
Poll: Poilievre's future
Castanet - Apr 30, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 547673
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters with his wife Anaida Poilievre at his campaign headquarters on election night in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
Some Conservative MPs are expressing support for party leader Pierre Poilievre after his party lost the federal election and he lost his own seat on Monday.
Veteran MP Mark Strahl says Poilievre has his full support and will win the next election.
MP Arpan Khanna says Poilievre will “continue to lead the Conservative Party to great things.”
Their online posts came a day after former party leader Andrew Scheer voiced his support for Poilievre.
The Conservatives will have to choose an MP to serve as party leader in the House of Commons and a Conservative MP likely would have to step down to allow Poilievre to run for a seat.
The party has not responded to questions about what its next steps might be.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
April 29, 2025 - 12265 votes
With Canada expected to have a new minority government, how long do you expect it to last?
| Less than a year:
| 2766
| 1-2 years:
| 3309
| 2-3 years:
| 1569
| 3-4 fours:
| 1202
| The full term:
| 3419
April 28, 2025 - 7517 votes
In light of increasing use of vehicles as deadly weapons in crowds, does security need to be increased at public gatherings in your community?
| Yes:
| 5204
| No:
| 1885
| Unsure:
| 428
April 26, 2025 - 25064 votes
Who are you voting for in the federal election?
| Liberal:
| 11706
| Conservative:
| 10940
| NDP:
| 1121
| Greens:
| 154
| Other:
| 465
| Don't intend to vote:
| 678
April 24, 2025 - 10056 votes
Should Canada accept invitation to team up with China in opposition to U.S. tariffs?
| Yes:
| 4899
| No:
| 4042
| Unsure:
| 1115
April 23, 2025 - 8065 votes
Do endorsements of political candidates by well-known people or former politicians make any difference to how you plan to vote?
| Yes:
| 556
| No:
| 7387
| Don't plan to vote:
| 122