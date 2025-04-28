261039

In light of increasing use of vehicles as deadly weapons in crowds, does security need to be increased at pubic gatherings in your community?

Poll: Increase security?

Castanet - | Story: 547244

A car ramming Saturday at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver that killed 11 people marks at least the fourth attack in seven years in which vehicles have been deployed as deadly weapons against groups of people in Canada.

Perpetrators fuelled by motives ranging from terrorism and far-right extremism to misogyny and mental illness have turned increasingly to the tactic in recent decades.

Vehicles are "easily obtainable, and a ramming attack requires little preparation" or skill, notes a 2018 study from San Jose State University's Mineta Transportation Institute.

The gruesome practice has also proven devastating, yielding a high death toll in horrific fashion when crowds are gathered.

"It is in fact an effective tactic for motivated individuals to do harm, if you think about it, because it doesn't require any special training," said Jennifer Magnus, who teaches public safety and law enforcement at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont.

"They can grab a vehicle, whether they rent it or use their own, and then just use it as a weapon against innocent bystanders."

Magnus, who served as a Calgary police officer for 14 years, also stressed the trauma and dread spawned by mass killings.

"It creates that level of fear in citizens."

Vancouver's interim police chief said a 30-year-old local man was arrested in the Saturday night attack, which saw a black Audi SUV plow through a crowded South Vancouver street at high speed. Police said 11 people had died as of Sunday afternoon, with dozens more injured.

Police said on social media platform X they were “confident” the attack was not an act of terrorism.

Nonetheless, the methods of defending against vehicle-based attacks overlap with counterterrorist prevention, relying on physical barriers, emergency planning, intelligence and social media monitoring.

With the threat of rammings on the rise, authorities have tried to insulate public spaces from easy assaults, installing metal bollards — stubby steel posts designed to stop a car from breaching busy streets or buildings.

New York City is one of several whose streetscapes are being reshaped by anti-vehicle obstacles. It has erected hundreds of bollards at popular spots after two high-profile vehicle attacks in 2017.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 26, 2025 - 25018 votes
Who are you voting for in the federal election?

Liberal: 11689
Conservative: 10913
NDP: 1120
Greens: 154
Other: 465
Don't intend to vote: 677

April 24, 2025 - 10056 votes
Should Canada accept invitation to team up with China in opposition to U.S. tariffs?

Yes: 4899
No: 4042
Unsure: 1115

April 23, 2025 - 8065 votes
Do endorsements of political candidates by well-known people or former politicians make any difference to how you plan to vote?

Yes: 556
No: 7387
Don't plan to vote: 122

April 22, 2025 - 10166 votes
Did you vote in an advance poll for the federal election?

Yes: 7199
No: 2967

April 17, 2025 - 7758 votes
Do you share the increased confidence of businesses in B.C.?

Yes: 2816
No: 4942



Previous Poll Results

Who are you voting for in the federal election?

Total Votes:  25020
Liberal: 
46.72%
Conservative: 
43.63%
NDP: 
4.48%
Greens: 
0.62%
Other: 
1.86%
Don't intend to vote: 
2.71%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


259946
253823
244598
257977
260285