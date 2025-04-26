Who are you voting for in the federal election?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes an announcement during a tour of Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Friday.

Leaders are hitting the hustings as election day approaches, with Liberal Leader Mark Carney focusing on U.S. tariff threats in a steel town and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre campaigning on his crime platform in Saskatoon.

Carney visited the Algoma Steel factory in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., this morning to highlight his party's promise to forge a procurement strategy that relies on homegrown materials.

It's part of the party's pledge to build an all-in-Canada auto manufacturing network using domestic steel, aluminum and critical minerals.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Liberal-leaning ridings in Toronto, Hamilton and London today. He said at a morning campaign stop that he fears the Liberals will take office and implement large budget cuts reminiscent of the party's cuts in the 1990s.

Poilievre began his day with a press conference in Saskatoon before travelling to hold rally in Nanoose Bay, B.C., in the evening.

Recent polls suggest that ridings in both Saskatoon and the Nanaimo area, which includes Nanoose Bay, are leaning Conservative.

Carney is later set to participate in the virtual Assembly of First Nations forum, meet with community members in Georgetown, hold a meet and greet in Cambridge and hold a rally in London.

Polls suggest that the Liberals are leading in Ontario, though two ridings in the London area and the riding of Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma are leaning Conservative.

The Liberals are widely seen to be leading in the polls, with the Conservatives in second place and the Bloc Québécois, NDP and Greens trailing behind.

Canadians will choose their next government on Monday.

