Who are you voting for in the federal election?
Liberal 
Conservative 
NDP 
Greens 
Other 
Don't intend to vote 
Total Votes:  3008


Leaders are hitting the hustings as election day approaches, with Liberal Leader Mark Carney focusing on U.S. tariff threats in a steel town and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre campaigning on his crime platform in Saskatoon.

Carney visited the Algoma Steel factory in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., this morning to highlight his party's promise to forge a procurement strategy that relies on homegrown materials.

It's part of the party's pledge to build an all-in-Canada auto manufacturing network using domestic steel, aluminum and critical minerals.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Liberal-leaning ridings in Toronto, Hamilton and London today. He said at a morning campaign stop that he fears the Liberals will take office and implement large budget cuts reminiscent of the party's cuts in the 1990s.

Poilievre began his day with a press conference in Saskatoon before travelling to hold rally in Nanoose Bay, B.C., in the evening.

Recent polls suggest that ridings in both Saskatoon and the Nanaimo area, which includes Nanoose Bay, are leaning Conservative.

Carney is later set to participate in the virtual Assembly of First Nations forum, meet with community members in Georgetown, hold a meet and greet in Cambridge and hold a rally in London.

Polls suggest that the Liberals are leading in Ontario, though two ridings in the London area and the riding of Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma are leaning Conservative.

The Liberals are widely seen to be leading in the polls, with the Conservatives in second place and the Bloc Québécois, NDP and Greens trailing behind.

Canadians will choose their next government on Monday.

Previous Polls

April 24, 2025 - 9918 votes
Should Canada accept invitation to team up with China in opposition to U.S. tariffs?

Yes: 4838
No: 3979
Unsure: 1101

April 23, 2025 - 8065 votes
Do endorsements of political candidates by well-known people or former politicians make any difference to how you plan to vote?

Yes: 556
No: 7387
Don't plan to vote: 122

April 22, 2025 - 10166 votes
Did you vote in an advance poll for the federal election?

Yes: 7199
No: 2967

April 17, 2025 - 7758 votes
Do you share the increased confidence of businesses in B.C.?

Yes: 2816
No: 4942

April 16, 2025 - 8065 votes
Do you plan to vote in the advance polls?

Yes: 5467
No, will wait until election day: 1573
Unsure: 695
Don't plan to vote: 330



Previous Poll Results

Should Canada accept invitation to team up with China in opposition to U.S. tariffs?

Total Votes:  9921
Yes: 
48.78%
No: 
40.13%
Unsure: 
11.1%

