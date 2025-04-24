259917
257902

Should Canada accept invitation to team up with China in opposition to U.S. tariffs?

Poll: Canada and China

Castanet - | Story: 546519

China's ambassador says Beijing is offering to form a partnership with Canada to push back against American "bullying," suggesting the two countries could rally other nations to stop Washington from undermining global rules.

"We want to avoid the situation where humanity is brought back to a world of the law of the jungle again," Chinese Ambassador Wang Di told The Canadian Press in a wide-ranging interview.

"China is Canada's opportunity, not Canada's threat," he said through the embassy's interpreter.

Wang — whose office requested the interview with The Canadian Press — said that China and Canada appear to be the only countries taking "concrete and real countermeasures against the unjustified U.S. tariffs" imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have taken notice that, faced with the U.S.'s unilateral bullying, Canada has not backed down," he said. "Instead, Canada is standing on the right side of the history, on the right side of international fairness and justice."

He said Beijing and Ottawa should work together to convince other countries not to placate the Trump administration and to make Washington pay a price for breaking global trade rules.

Roland Paris, who leads the University of Ottawa's graduate school of international affairs, said Beijing has long sought to reshape international institutions to advance its own interests — efforts that often have put China at odds with Ottawa's foreign policy.

He said Canadian businesses should take a cautious approach to China, where they still face the risk of import bans and arbitrary detainment.

"The mercenary use of tariffs and non-tariff barriers that we're seeing from the Trump administration has been practised for a long time by China in different forms," Paris said.

"China has played its own version of hardball and abused trade rules in the past to coerce countries, including Canada, that have dared to displease Beijing."

As the rivalry between the U.S. and China has intensified, Canada has generally followed Washington's lead on restricting certain types of commerce with China.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 23, 2025 - 8014 votes
Do endorsements of political candidates by well-known people or former politicians make any difference to how you plan to vote?

Yes: 551
No: 7342
Don't plan to vote: 121

April 22, 2025 - 10166 votes
Did you vote in an advance poll for the federal election?

Yes: 7199
No: 2967

April 17, 2025 - 7758 votes
Do you share the increased confidence of businesses in B.C.?

Yes: 2816
No: 4942

April 16, 2025 - 8065 votes
Do you plan to vote in the advance polls?

Yes: 5467
No, will wait until election day: 1573
Unsure: 695
Don't plan to vote: 330

April 15, 2025 - 7836 votes
How many months of rent compensation should a tenant in B.C. receive if their rental agreement is broken for a renovation or redevelopment?

1 month (provincial minimum): 1398
2 months: 912
3 months: 2006
6 months: 1692
More than 6 months: 1075
None: 753



Previous Poll Results

Do endorsements of political candidates by well-known people or former politicians make any difference to how you plan to vote?

Total Votes:  8014
Yes: 
6.88%
No: 
91.61%
Don't plan to vote: 
1.51%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


252189
258869
244599
258731
257601