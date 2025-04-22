Did you vote in an advance poll for the federal election?
Poll: Voted in advance?
Castanet - Apr 22, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 546047
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam, Nathan Denette, Graham Hughes
This composite image made from three file photos shows, from left to right, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Surrey, B.C., Sunday, April 20, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 19, 2025, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Montreal, Friday, April 18, 2025.
Elections Canada says a record number of Canadians cast their ballots early in advance polls this year.
The agency says that, over four days of polling between Friday and Monday, 7.3 million people voted.
That's up 25 per cent from early voting figures in the 2021 federal election.
Elections Canada says it made adjustments to deal with long lineups at polling stations in the early part of the long weekend.
Until 6 p.m. tonight, voters can still cast a ballot early at an Elections Canada office.
Federal leaders are making their final pitches to voters across the country with less than a week to go until election day on April 28.
