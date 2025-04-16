257979
Do you plan to vote in the advance polls?
Yes 
No, will wait until election day 
Unsure 
Don't plan to vote 
Total Votes:  2203


Voters get an early chance to cast ballots in the federal election this weekend.

Advance polls open across the country on Friday, April 18 and continue on Saturday, April 19, Sunday, April 20 and Monday, April 21.

Selected locations within your riding will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during advance polls. Go to the Elections Canada website to find out where you can vote.

General election day is April 28, and polls will be open locally from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it on election day or to the advance polls, eligible voters can also cast a ballot in person at any Elections Canada office across the country, any time before 6 p.m. on April 22.

In the last federal election in 2021, more than 5.8 million people voted at advance polls. The overall voter turnout in 2021 was 62.6 per cent.

Elections Canada is still looking for poll workers for election day in local ridings. Applicants can be as young as 16. For more information on the jobs available click here.

