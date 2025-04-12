Will you get vaccinated, or get your children vaccinated, against measles?

Photo: Richmond News Vancouver International Airport

Health authorities say there’s been another case of measles in the Lower Mainland and travellers at the airport could have been exposed to this highly contagious disease.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, a resident within the health authority has been confirmed as having measles after travelling to East Africa and Asia.

Travellers who were on Air Canada flight AC8801, which landed at the Vancouver International Airport on April 7, or people who were in the international arrivals area including customs and baggage claim areas between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., might have been exposed.

Anyone who might have been exposed to this measles case is told to monitor for early symptoms until April 28 and ensure their measles/mumps/rubella shots are up to date.

Measles is a highly infectious disease and is airborne-transmitted, VCH said in an information bulletin.

Measles can cause serious illness and complications that require hospitalization.

Most people in Canada, however, are immune to measles due to prior immunization or natural infection, VCH stated.

If someone is not immune to measles and gets exposed, they may develop symptoms between seven and 21 days after the exposure.

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

A rash typically develops a few days later, beginning on the face and then spreading down the body.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1970, and has not had two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, should get an MMR vaccine.

If you are uncertain about your immunization history, it is safe to receive a vaccine dose now.

