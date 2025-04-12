258738
254788
Will you get vaccinated, or get you children vaccinated, against measles?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Already vaccinated 
Total Votes:  3328


Will you get vaccinated, or get your children vaccinated, against measles?

Poll: Measles vaccine

Castanet - | Story: 544087

Health authorities say there’s been another case of measles in the Lower Mainland and travellers at the airport could have been exposed to this highly contagious disease.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, a resident within the health authority has been confirmed as having measles after travelling to East Africa and Asia.

Travellers who were on Air Canada flight AC8801, which landed at the Vancouver International Airport on April 7, or people who were in the international arrivals area including customs and baggage claim areas between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., might have been exposed.

Anyone who might have been exposed to this measles case is told to monitor for early symptoms until April 28 and ensure their measles/mumps/rubella shots are up to date.

Measles is a highly infectious disease and is airborne-transmitted, VCH said in an information bulletin.

Measles can cause serious illness and complications that require hospitalization.

Most people in Canada, however, are immune to measles due to prior immunization or natural infection, VCH stated.

If someone is not immune to measles and gets exposed, they may develop symptoms between seven and 21 days after the exposure.

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

A rash typically develops a few days later, beginning on the face and then spreading down the body.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1970, and has not had two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, should get an MMR vaccine.

If you are uncertain about your immunization history, it is safe to receive a vaccine dose now.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 10, 2025 - 9281 votes
Should Canadian school districts stop school trips to the U.S. at this time?

Yes: 7120
No: 1944
Unsure: 217

April 9, 2025 - 10308 votes
Should public bodies, like city councils or universities, make Indigenous land acknowledgements?

Yes: 2577
No: 7028
Unsure: 703

April 8, 2025 - 9390 votes
Have you sold any of your investments in light of the recent drop in stock prices?

Yes: 744
No: 7086
No investments to sell: 1560

April 7, 2025 - 10512 votes
What is your top issue in the election?

Cost of living: 3232
Crime: 558
The economy: 2044
Drug use: 329
Health care: 709
Housing: 251
Immigration: 509
U.S. tariffs and trade: 2429
Other: 451

April 5, 2025 - 10634 votes
Should municipalities charge residents who do not live in their municipalities more to use their recreation facilities?

Yes: 5041
No: 5161
Unsure: 432



Previous Poll Results

Should Canadian school districts stop school trips to the U.S. at this time?

Total Votes:  9284
Yes: 
76.71%
No: 
20.95%
Unsure: 
2.34%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


260249
257597
244599
257601