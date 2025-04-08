Have you sold any of your investments in light of the recent drop in stock prices?
Poll: Investment sell-off?
Apr 8, 2025
Photo: The Canadian Press
People stand in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
North American markets careened to a fourth day of losses in a dramatic turnaround from the rally that started the day as concerns over tariffs continued to mount.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 352.56 points at 22,506.90.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 320.01 points at 37,645.59. The S&P 500 index was down 79.48 points at 4,982.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 335.35 points at 15,267.91.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.44 compared with 70.29 cents US on Monday.
The May crude oil contract was down US$1.12 at US$59.58 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 19 cents US at US$3.47 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$16.60 at US$2,991.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents US at US$4.14 a pound.
