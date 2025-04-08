255082
Have you sold any of your investments in light of the recent drop in stock prices?
Yes 
No 
No investments to sell 
Total Votes:  2306


Poll: Investment sell-off?

North American markets careened to a fourth day of losses in a dramatic turnaround from the rally that started the day as concerns over tariffs continued to mount.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 352.56 points at 22,506.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 320.01 points at 37,645.59. The S&P 500 index was down 79.48 points at 4,982.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 335.35 points at 15,267.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.44 compared with 70.29 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$1.12 at US$59.58 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 19 cents US at US$3.47 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$16.60 at US$2,991.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents US at US$4.14 a pound.

Previous Polls

April 7, 2025 - 10456 votes
What is your top issue in the election?

Cost of living: 3219
Crime: 555
The economy: 2027
Drug use: 327
Health care: 703
Housing: 251
Immigration: 505
U.S. tariffs and trade: 2418
Other: 451

April 5, 2025 - 10634 votes
Should municipalities charge residents who do not live in their municipalities more to use their recreation facilities?

Yes: 5041
No: 5161
Unsure: 432

April 3, 2025 - 13559 votes
Has U.S. President Donald Trump changed who you planned to vote for in Canada's federal election?

Yes: 2451
No: 9818
Yet to decide: 1008
Not planning to vote: 282

April 2, 2025 - 7072 votes
Should drug-related products be exempt from any potential tariffs Canada may place on U.S. goods?

Yes: 4439
No: 2014
Unsure: 619

April 1, 2025 - 15488 votes
Which major federal political party leader do you think would be better dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump?

Liberal Mark Carney: 7345
Conservative Pierre Poilievre: 6636
NDP's Jagmeet Singh: 208
None of them: 1299



Previous Poll Results

What is your top issue in the election?

Total Votes:  10462
Cost of living: 
30.79%
Crime: 
5.31%
The economy: 
19.39%
Drug use: 
3.13%
Health care: 
6.73%
Housing: 
2.4%
Immigration: 
4.83%
U.S. tariffs and trade: 
23.11%
Other: 
4.31%

