What is your top issue in the election?
Cost of living 
Crime 
The economy 
Drug use 
Health care 
Housing 
Immigration 
U.S. tariffs and trade 
Other 
Total Votes:  1044


With just three weeks to go until election day, Canada's federal party leaders are back on the road today.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make an announcement in Toronto today following weekend campaign stops on the East Coast, where he announced plans to impose national rent control and to get every Canadian access to a family doctor in the next five years.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wrapping up a campaign sweep on the West Coast today before flying to Edmonton for a rally.

Poilievre says a new funding model for drug treatment centres, rolled out at a campaign event Sunday, could help treat 50,000 Canadians facing drug addiction.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will spend the day in British Columbia, where he is scheduled to begin the day by meeting with B.C. Premier David Eby and later hold a rally in Richmond with local candidates.

Carney's office said Prime Minister Carney spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday to discuss deepening trade ties.

Previous Polls

April 5, 2025 - 10594 votes
Should municipalities charge residents who do not live in their municipalities more to use their recreation facilities?

Yes: 5019
No: 5144
Unsure: 431

April 3, 2025 - 13559 votes
Has U.S. President Donald Trump changed who you planned to vote for in Canada's federal election?

Yes: 2451
No: 9818
Yet to decide: 1008
Not planning to vote: 282

April 2, 2025 - 7072 votes
Should drug-related products be exempt from any potential tariffs Canada may place on U.S. goods?

Yes: 4439
No: 2014
Unsure: 619

April 1, 2025 - 15488 votes
Which major federal political party leader do you think would be better dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump?

Liberal Mark Carney: 7345
Conservative Pierre Poilievre: 6636
NDP's Jagmeet Singh: 208
None of them: 1299

March 31, 2025 - 9832 votes
Do you think gasoline prices in B.C. all drop substantially with an end to the B.C. carbon tax?

Yes, substantially: 2391
No, only slightly: 5055
Not at all: 1795
Unsure: 591



Previous Poll Results

Should municipalities charge residents who do not live in their municipalities more to use their recreation facilities?

Total Votes:  10594
Yes: 
47.38%
No: 
48.56%
Unsure: 
4.07%

