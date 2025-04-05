Should a municipality charge people who do not live in the municipality more to use its recreation facilities?

Photo: City of Kelowna Drawings of new Parkinson Rec Centre City of Kelowna drawings of its planned new Parkinson Rec Centre

Residents outside City of Kelowna boundaries could pay more, or have less access to recreation programs at city-owned facilities.

It’s all part of a “resident-first program” which has been discussed before, but is receiving more traction as council looks for more information on what that framework could look like.

In an update for council’s Monday morning meeting, staff outlined the pros and cons of such a program that would either see city taxpayers pay less to use facilities and programs or have greater access to programs offered through the city.

“A resident-first program enables a municipality to prioritize the customer experience of its residents,” a staff report outlines.

“As residents pay taxes and contribute to the funding of facilities and programs, granting priority access, discounts or rewards for patronage ensures that the primary stakeholders have opportunities to derive enhanced benefit from the services and amenities they substantially fund.”

While the benefits of either program for local residents are obvious, staff say there are some implications such as a reduction in non-resident participation and revenues, perceived unfairness from non-residents who work in, or bring events to the city.

Additional resources would also be needed to manage such a program. A review of city-owned, third-party facilities would also need to happen to provide consistency.

Staff say in 2024, non-resident participation in regards to admissions, memberships, programs and rentals accounted for 15 per cent of usage with admissions and memberships topping out at 20 per cent.

“The combined cost to administer the program coupled with the revenue potential requires further review, however the return on investment is not anticipated to be significant,” the report continues.

“The implementation of a resident discount program may be guided by the principle of supporting residents who contribute to general taxation, rather than for financial reasons.”

Staff conclude the success of a resident-first program relies on effective communication, fair implementation, favourable market conditions and continuous evaluations to ensure it serves the best interests of the city.

“The city must weigh these considerations carefully to find a balanced alignment with council and corporate values.”

If council supports further study, proposed changes to the fees and charges bylaw would be brought to an afternoon meeting sometime in late spring or early summer for consideration.

The discussion around fees is taking place as the city is preparing to begin construction of a new, state-of-the-art replacement for the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]