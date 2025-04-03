Has U.S. President Donald Trump changed who you planned to vote for in Canada's federal election?

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's tariff regime will "fundamentally change the global trading system" after the U.S. president exempted Canada from his so-called "liberation day" tariff list unveiled on Wednesday.

"In a crisis, it's important to come together and it's essential to act with purpose and with force, and that's what we will do," Carney said in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Trump announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries and higher duties on dozens of nations he said run trade surpluses with the U.S. Those higher tariffs include a 20 per cent levy on imports from the European Union, a 25 per cent tariff on South Korea and a 32 per cent levy on Taiwan.

The White House said Canada and Mexico remain under previous economywide duties the president has linked to the flow of fentanyl across the borders and are not subject to Trump's latest tariffs.

In early March, Trump imposed — and then partially paused — 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy and potash.

A White House fact sheet issued Wednesday said goods imported under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA, will still not face tariffs. Imports that fall outside the continental trade pact are hit with the 25 per cent tariff.

If that fentanyl-related executive action ends, imports that fall outside CUSMA would drop to 12 per cent tariffs, the fact sheet said.

As Liberal leader, Carney paused his federal election campaign Wednesday to take part in meetings with his Canada-U. S. relations council and a cabinet committee. He will meet with the premiers Thursday morning.

The prime minister said that while Canada wasn't hit with the latest levies, it's still subject to 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum and 25 per cent duties on automobile imports which will come into force on Thursday.

The automobile tariffs have spread confusion throughout the deeply integrated North American auto market.

A White House official confirmed Monday cars made under CUSMA rules will be hit with devastating duties until a system is set up to gauge how much of each finished car is made with American components. When that system is in place, tariffs will only hit the value of non-American parts.

Trump has promised his massive tariff agenda will boost manufacturing in the United States — but Carney said it will have a negative impact on both the U.S. and Canadian economies.

Read more