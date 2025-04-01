Which major federal political party leader do you think would be better dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Christinne Muschi, Adrian Wyld A composite image made from three file photographs show, from left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney says he had a call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to discuss the “importance of building upon the strong trading and investment relationship between the two countries.”

The discussion came in the lead up to Trump’s anticipated tariffs on Wednesday. If enacted, the tariffs would deal a hefty economic blow to both nations, which are both in a free trade agreement with the U.S.

In the call, the two leaders spoke about the “challenging times ahead,” safeguarding economic competitiveness in the region and calls by both nations for the U.S. to respect their sovereignty, according to the Canadian government.

The leaders they would remain in “close contact,” and that top government officials would work together to boost trade between the two countries.

Earlier Tuesday, Sheinbaum said the tariffs to come Wednesday won't be targeting one country.

“What they’re going to announce on April 2 isn’t against Mexico, it’s not against Canada. It’s a policy of the United States to the entire world,” Sheinbaum said in her morning news briefing.

That said, if tariffs go into effect, Mexico would be dealt a particularly hard blow, as much of its economy is intertwined with the U.S., especially the auto sector.

While other leaders have butted heads with Trump, Sheinbaum has assumed a less confrontational approach, following through on U.S. demands in the hope that doing so will offset the bulk of American populist’s threats.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says the tariffs to be announced may be "rocky."

“You have to trust the president’s instincts on the economy,” Johnson said.

He said he expects the tariffs to go forward as Trump promised.

“We’ll see how it all develops,” he said. “It may be rocky in the beginning. But I think that this will make sense for Americans and help all Americans.”

Earlier this month, Trump hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board duties, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy — then partly paused the tariffs a few days later. Trump said at the time that the pause would last until April 2.

A White House official confirmed Monday that no decision had been made on whether Trump will reinstate the duties on Canada and Mexico.

Since Trump returned to office in January, he has rattled global markets with his on-again, off-again trade war with the world.

Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. A news release from the White House called it a "Make America Wealthy Again Event."

Trump has called it "Liberation Day" and has said he will impose "reciprocal" tariffs by increasing U.S. duties to match the tax rates other countries charge on imports. It's not clear what the latest levies could mean for Canada.

Thursday will also bring Trump's 25 per cent levies on automobiles. The White House official said many of those duties will stack on top of each other if economywide tariffs return.

