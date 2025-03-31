Do you think gasoline prices in B.C. all drop substantially with an end to the B.C. carbon tax?

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C Premier David Eby.

British Columbia's government is fast-tracking the end of its consumer carbon tax ahead of the lifting of the federal equivalent on Tuesday, with Premier David Eby saying consumers should expect immediate price relief at gas pumps.

The NDP's bill amending B.C.'s Carbon Tax Act to set the consumer rate at $0 passed its first reading on Monday — BC Green Rob Botterell was the lone dissenting vote — and it was poised to complete its journey into law by the end of the day.

Eby's government had successfully sought accelerated consideration to pass the legislation in one day, after a two-week break in sittings of the legislature.

The premier told a news conference that consumers should expect a gas price drop of about 17 cents per litre on Tuesday.

B.C. has legislation in place to ensure the province's utilities commission has the authority to uncover any price gouging at the pumps, he added.

"So just a little heads-up to the oil and gas (companies), now is not the moment. British Columbians need to see that tax reduction show up at the pump," he said.

Prices in Metro Vancouver have recently been around $1.90 a litre, down to about $1.50 in other parts of the province.

B.C. residents are facing "huge affordability pressures," Eby said, and while he had "fought" for the carbon tax in the past, the policy became a "toxic" issue due to concerted campaigns by the B.C. and federal Conservative parties.

"The carbon tax played an important role here in British Columbia for many years, assisting us in reducing our emissions while our economy continued to grow. It was supported by parties from many different backgrounds," he said.

"However, the tax has become divisive, and at a time like this, British Columbians and Canadians need to be pulling together," the premier said, pointing to the tariffs and threats coming from U.S. President Donald Trump.

