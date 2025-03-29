Does the improved tone between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney make you optimistic the trade war can be settled?

Photo: Contributed Prime Minister Mark Carney, (lef) and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada and the United States will begin comprehensive negotiations for a "new economic and security relationship" immediately after the Canadian election following a Friday morning phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Carney called the call "constructive" while a social media post from Trump described the discussion as "extremely productive."

Carney told Trump in the phone call that Canada will be implementing new retaliatory tariffs to protect the Canadian economy and workers next week if the president goes ahead with his plan for "reciprocal" tariffs by increasing U.S. duties to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports on April 2.

Trump's social media statement said he and the prime minister agreed on many things, and he would be meeting with Carney immediately after the election to "work on elements of politics, business, and all other factors."

Carney's statement said he will be working hard during the election to "earn the right to represent Canada" in the discussions the two countries will have following the vote on April 28.

When asked about Canada's plan for retaliatory duties later Friday, Trump said he "absolutely" would respond with large-scale tariffs but his answer mainly focused on the "very good conversation" he had with Carney.

"We had a very good talk, the prime minister and myself," Trump said in the Oval Office. "And I think things are going to work out very well between Canada and the United States."

Vice-President JD Vance was more forceful in his response to any retaliatory tariffs. Vance said Canada "doesn't have the cards" to win a trade war with the U.S. and claimed Canadian leadership had forced American farmers and manufacturers to play by "an unfair set of rules."

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, also called CUSMA, was negotiated during the first Trump administration to replace the North American Fair Trade Agreement.

Vance made the comments during a controversial trip to Greenland — the semi-autonomous Danish territory has faced annexation threats from Trump.

The call between the prime minister and president was the first conversation between the two leaders since Carney was sworn in on March 9.

Trump's response was a shift in tone from his statements on Canada in recent months in which he repeatedly threatened Canada's sovereignty, insisted Canada would be better off as a U.S. state and referred to former prime minister Justin Trudeau as a "governor."

In his statement Friday Trump referred to Carney as Canada's prime minister.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]