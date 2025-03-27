256605
257846

Does B.C. need a provincially mandated code of conduct for all elected officials?

Poll: B.C. code of conduct

Castanet - | Story: 541039

B.C.'s ombudsperson says the lack of provincial standards guiding ethics of local politicians opens the door to interference and erodes public trust.

Jay Chalke has issued a letter to the province urging it to bring in legislation after two recent reports out of Vancouver, saying current codes of conduct for local elected officials "remain entirely optional."

In the first report, the park board's integrity commissioner found six of the seven board members violated open meeting laws, but because they had the majority, no sanctions were imposed and those members indicated they'll continue to meet privately.

A third-party report on Vancouver's integrity commissioner recommended better provincial protections if, for example, her decisions were unpopular or controversial.

Chalke's letter says the lack of provincial legislation on such codes of conduct are in contrast to provinces like Ontario, Manitoba and New Brunswick, where standards are mandatory.

Chalke has been calling for legislation since 2022, saying that without it the credibility of local oversight is at risk.

No one from the Municipal Affairs Ministry was immediately available to comment on the complaint, although Chalke says the ministry has acknowledged the issue in the past.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 26, 2025 - 6246 votes
Do you feel ageism is a problem in B.C.?

Yes: 3136
No: 2393
Unsure: 717

March 25, 2025 - 8800 votes
Should B.C. follow Saskatchewan's lead and allow Canadian produced U.S. brands at liquor stores?

Yes: 4761
No: 3206
Unsure: 833

March 24, 2025 - 7943 votes
Do you subscribe to television streaming services?

Yes: 5109
No: 1729
Just have cable service: 779
Don't watch television: 326

March 22, 2025 - 10217 votes
Do you feel your municipality is doing enough to provide more housing in your community?

Yes: 5915
No: 3602
Unsure: 700

March 20, 2025 - 13627 votes
With a federal election expected to be called Sunday, which party do you plan to vote for?

Liberals: 5613
Conservatives: 6669
NDP: 436
Greens: 130
Other: 265
Don't intend to vote: 514



Previous Poll Results

Do you feel ageism is a problem in B.C.?

Total Votes:  6250
Yes: 
50.22%
No: 
38.3%
Unsure: 
11.47%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


249255
255286
244599
256386
258590