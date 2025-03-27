Does B.C. need a provincially mandated code of conduct for all elected officials?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke

B.C.'s ombudsperson says the lack of provincial standards guiding ethics of local politicians opens the door to interference and erodes public trust.

Jay Chalke has issued a letter to the province urging it to bring in legislation after two recent reports out of Vancouver, saying current codes of conduct for local elected officials "remain entirely optional."

In the first report, the park board's integrity commissioner found six of the seven board members violated open meeting laws, but because they had the majority, no sanctions were imposed and those members indicated they'll continue to meet privately.

A third-party report on Vancouver's integrity commissioner recommended better provincial protections if, for example, her decisions were unpopular or controversial.

Chalke's letter says the lack of provincial legislation on such codes of conduct are in contrast to provinces like Ontario, Manitoba and New Brunswick, where standards are mandatory.

Chalke has been calling for legislation since 2022, saying that without it the credibility of local oversight is at risk.

No one from the Municipal Affairs Ministry was immediately available to comment on the complaint, although Chalke says the ministry has acknowledged the issue in the past.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]