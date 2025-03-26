Do you feel ageism is a problem B.C.?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner B.C. Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt

A study and poll from the office of British Columbia's seniors' advocate says ageism is a problem in the province and more than half of those surveyed say they have been victims of age discrimination.

Advocate Dan Levitt did two surveys last year in conjunction with the report, asking B.C. residents of all ages to share their experiences, and found 84 per cent of 9,200 respondents said ageism is an issue and 54 per cent said they've been impacted.

His report summarized feedback from seniors on ageism related to employment, health care, the media, safety and social inclusion.

Levitt says the attitudes are most often noticed in the workplace through exclusion in social situations, with age-related jokes or insults, in media stereotypes, through abuse or fraud and being denied care.

He says he was surprised by the high number of responses for his report and found the stories people submitted were "disheartening and out of step" with what B.C. residents say they want their aging experience to be.

His report recommends next steps for individuals, organizations and governments to address ageism, including public awareness and education, ensuring laws and policies are in place to protect older people, and programs to increase understanding between people of all ages.

The demographic of seniors is expected to peak in the coming decade, and Levitt says it's time for everyone to check their biases and prejudices about older people.

"Seniors are a diverse population, and while many are struggling many others are living vibrant lives and making significant contributions in their families, in the workforce and in communities," Levitt says in the news release. "It's important to challenge ageist attitudes and promote inclusivity and respect for people of every age."