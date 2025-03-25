257420
Should B.C. follow Saskatchewan's lead and allow Canadian produced U.S. brands at liquor stores?

Poll: Made in Canada booze

The Saskatchewan government is walking back part of its decision to stop purchasing all American-branded alcohol products in response to U.S. tariffs.

The province says it is allowing the sale and distribution of 54 Canadian-produced U.S. brands to resume.

Some American brands like Budweiser and Coors are produced in Canada, and the Saskatchewan government says it heard concerns that its ban was too broad.

It says the province is "realigning its approach" to be consistent with other provinces by focusing on U.S.-produced alcohol.

Beer Canada had called the decision "heavy-handed" and "misguided."

The industry group says the reversal will benefit Saskatchewan's distributors, retailers, businesses and farmers.

“In the face of foreign threats to Canada’s economy, it is essential that we work together as a true Team Canada supporting fellow Canadian businesses, workers and farmers, in every province and territory,” said CJ Hélie, the organization's president.

“Canadian brewers are proud to be a true Canadian industry, with 88 per cent of all beer consumed in Canada made here in Canadian breweries, by Canadian workers, using local ingredients including Saskatchewan barley."

