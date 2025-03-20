242740
With a federal election expected to be called Sunday, which party do you plan to vote for?
Liberals 
Conservatives 
NDP 
Greens 
Other 
Don't intend to vote 
Total Votes:  1808


Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election on Sunday for a vote as early as April 28.

Sources would not confirm the specific date of the vote, but federal campaigns must run at least 37 days.

This will be Canada's 45th federal election.

Canada's political parties have been mobilizing campaigns by nominating candidates and organizing leaders' tours.

Carney was elected as Liberal leader to succeed Justin Trudeau on March 9 and was sworn in as prime minister along with his new cabinet on March 14.

This week he made his first trip abroad, visiting France and the U.K. before making a stop in Iqaluit to assert Canada's sovereignty amid annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

