With a federal election expected to be called Sunday, which party do you plan to vote for?
Poll: Who will you vote for?
Castanet - Mar 20, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 539757
Photo: The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election on Sunday.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election on Sunday for a vote as early as April 28.
Sources would not confirm the specific date of the vote, but federal campaigns must run at least 37 days.
This will be Canada's 45th federal election.
Canada's political parties have been mobilizing campaigns by nominating candidates and organizing leaders' tours.
Carney was elected as Liberal leader to succeed Justin Trudeau on March 9 and was sworn in as prime minister along with his new cabinet on March 14.
This week he made his first trip abroad, visiting France and the U.K. before making a stop in Iqaluit to assert Canada's sovereignty amid annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
March 19, 2025 - 7184 votes
Should the province cancel its incentive to get homeowners to build secondary suites?
| Yes:
| 3327
| No:
| 3228
| Unsure:
| 629
March 18, 2025 - 13989 votes
With the current tensions between the U.S. and Canada would you holiday in the U.S?
| Yes:
| 2416
| No:
| 11164
| Unsure:
| 409
March 17, 2025 - 11909 votes
Will you miss Hudson's Bay when it closes?
| Yes:
| 6292
| No:
| 4185
| Unsure:
| 449
| Did not shop there:
| 983
March 15, 2025 - 14050 votes
Is B.C. right to follow the federal lead and eliminate the B.C. carbon tax?
| Yes:
| 12994
| No:
| 585
| Unsure:
| 471
March 13, 2025 - 8669 votes
Are you concerned about losing your job as companies scale back to meet the threat of U.S. tariffs?
| Yes:
| 1532
| No:
| 3764
| Unsure:
| 580
| Unemployed:
| 230
| Retired:
| 2563