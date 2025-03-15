256426
253779

Is B.C. right to follow the federal lead and eliminate the B.C. carbon tax?

Poll: B.C. carbon tax axed

Castanet - | Story: 538688

British Columbia's Premier David Eby says his government will repeal the province's carbon tax this legislative session, after new Prime Minister Mark Carney moved to eliminate the federal version of the tax.

Eby says they made a commitment last year to get rid of the consumer carbon tax at the first opportunity if the federal government removes the national carbon tax requirement.

He says people in B.C. are doing all they can to fight climate change, but he doesn't want them to have to choose between affordability and climate action.

The premier says B.C. is also preparing legislation to get rid of the planned increase to the carbon tax that was set for April 1, the same day Carney says the federal charge will be eliminated from consumer purchases.

While Eby says the carbon tax has been an important tool for the province for over 15 years, cost-of-living pressures for households and the pending removal of federal carbon pricing show there's no longer support for the tax.

The B.C. legislature doesn't sit again until March 31 and Eby says he won't recall the legislature over the spring break to remove the tax.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 13, 2025 - 8590 votes
Are you concerned about losing your job as companies scale back to meet the threat of U.S. tariffs?

Yes: 1518
No: 3736
Unsure: 578
Unemployed: 226
Retired: 2532

March 12, 2025 - 8171 votes
Should MLAs who leave their political parties resign their seats and run again in a byelection?

Yes: 6039
No: 1682
Unsure: 450

March 11, 2025 - 7770 votes
Is now a good time for B.C. to recruit doctors and nurses from the U.S.?

Yes: 6276
No: 1064
Unsure: 430

March 10, 2025 - 11662 votes
Should B.C. go ahead with dropping the change to and from daylight time in the spring and fall and not wait for U.S. states to do the same?

Yes: 10009
No: 1364
Unsure: 289

March 8, 2025 - 15375 votes
Should B.C. follow Ontario's lead and impose a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.?

Yes: 11357
No: 3056
Unsure: 962



Previous Poll Results

Are you concerned about losing your job as companies scale back to meet the threat of U.S. tariffs?

Total Votes:  8590
Yes: 
17.67%
No: 
43.49%
Unsure: 
6.73%
Unemployed: 
2.63%
Retired: 
29.48%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


251588
244599
255974
255818