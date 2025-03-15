Is B.C. right to follow the federal lead and eliminate the B.C. carbon tax?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Premier David Eby speaks to reporters from his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

British Columbia's Premier David Eby says his government will repeal the province's carbon tax this legislative session, after new Prime Minister Mark Carney moved to eliminate the federal version of the tax.

Eby says they made a commitment last year to get rid of the consumer carbon tax at the first opportunity if the federal government removes the national carbon tax requirement.

He says people in B.C. are doing all they can to fight climate change, but he doesn't want them to have to choose between affordability and climate action.

The premier says B.C. is also preparing legislation to get rid of the planned increase to the carbon tax that was set for April 1, the same day Carney says the federal charge will be eliminated from consumer purchases.

While Eby says the carbon tax has been an important tool for the province for over 15 years, cost-of-living pressures for households and the pending removal of federal carbon pricing show there's no longer support for the tax.

The B.C. legislature doesn't sit again until March 31 and Eby says he won't recall the legislature over the spring break to remove the tax.

