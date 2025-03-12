254657
Should MLAs who leave their political parties resign their seats and run again in a byelection?

Cracks in the Opposition B.C. Conservative Party became cavernous last week when one MLA was kicked out of caucus and another two followed in solidarity.

Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy say they will sit in the legislature as Independents for now, but will "explore" the idea of forming a new political party, since the threshold for party status in the B.C. legislature is two members.

Here's what party status could mean for the former Conservatives.

Does it mean money?

If they form a party, the rebel Conservative caucus would get an annual budget of about $767,000 for staffing and office expenses, according to the clerk of the legislative assembly.

That's about $122,000 more than they would collectively receive as Independents under a $215,000 individual entitlement.

With their ranks reduced from 44 to 41, funding for the B.C. Conservative caucus will meanwhile dip to $5.33 million. The NDP government caucus receives about $3.54 million a year. It's less than the Opposition gets because government ministers receive separate funding for offices.

The B.C. Greens, who have two MLAs, receive about $659,000.

March 11, 2025 - 7728 votes
Is now a good time for B.C. to recruit doctors and nurses from the U.S.?

Yes: 6239
No: 1061
Unsure: 428

March 10, 2025 - 11662 votes
Should B.C. go ahead with dropping the change to and from daylight time in the spring and fall and not wait for U.S. states to do the same?

Yes: 10009
No: 1364
Unsure: 289

March 8, 2025 - 15375 votes
Should B.C. follow Ontario's lead and impose a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.?

Yes: 11357
No: 3056
Unsure: 962

March 6, 2025 - 8476 votes
Despite latest one-month reprieve, do you think U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. will come back?

Yes: 5514
No: 539
Yes, but at reduced rate: 944
On some goods but not all: 941
Unsure: 538

March 5, 2025 - 8058 votes
Is it time for B.C. to find alternate energy suppliers than the U.S. to supplement its energy needs?

Yes: 7498
No: 418
Unsure: 142



Is now a good time for B.C. to recruit doctors and nurses from the U.S.?

Total Votes:  7728
Yes: 
80.73%
No: 
13.73%
Unsure: 
5.54%

