Should MLAs who leave their political parties resign their seats and run again in a byelection?

Photo: The Canadian Press A large Canadian flag hangs over the ceremonial entrance at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Cracks in the Opposition B.C. Conservative Party became cavernous last week when one MLA was kicked out of caucus and another two followed in solidarity.

Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy say they will sit in the legislature as Independents for now, but will "explore" the idea of forming a new political party, since the threshold for party status in the B.C. legislature is two members.

Here's what party status could mean for the former Conservatives.

Does it mean money?

If they form a party, the rebel Conservative caucus would get an annual budget of about $767,000 for staffing and office expenses, according to the clerk of the legislative assembly.

That's about $122,000 more than they would collectively receive as Independents under a $215,000 individual entitlement.

With their ranks reduced from 44 to 41, funding for the B.C. Conservative caucus will meanwhile dip to $5.33 million. The NDP government caucus receives about $3.54 million a year. It's less than the Opposition gets because government ministers receive separate funding for offices.

The B.C. Greens, who have two MLAs, receive about $659,000.

