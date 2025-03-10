257125
257133

Should B.C. go ahead with dropping the change to and from daylight time in the spring and fall and not wait for U.S. states to do the same?

Poll: Drop time change

Castanet - | Story: 537785

Many Canadians will lose an hour of sleep this weekend when they wind their clocks forward.

Daylight time comes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means setting clocks on bedside tables, stoves and microwaves ahead by one hour.

Some areas of the country don't observe daylight time, including some parts of Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Nunavut.

The need to physically change the time has decreased over the years, as more people rely on electronic devices that automatically switch.

But some are tasked with making sure historic clocks from coast to coast tell the right time.

Craig Potter makes the climb up Citadel Hill in Halifax twice a year to change the city's historic timepiece that's been ticking since 1803.

The back-and-forth debate over following daylight time is also never-ending.

Alberta held a referendum in 2021, and a little more than half of voters wanted to continue changing their clocks.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 8, 2025 - 15309 votes
Should B.C. follow Ontario's lead and impose a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.?

Yes: 11305
No: 3045
Unsure: 959

March 6, 2025 - 8476 votes
Despite latest one-month reprieve, do you think U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. will come back?

Yes: 5514
No: 539
Yes, but at reduced rate: 944
On some goods but not all: 941
Unsure: 538

March 5, 2025 - 8058 votes
Is it time for B.C. to find alternate energy suppliers than the U.S. to supplement its energy needs?

Yes: 7498
No: 418
Unsure: 142

March 4, 2025 - 9717 votes
Was Canada's immediate response to 25% U.S. tariffs strong enough?

Yes: 4542
No: 4053
Unsure: 1122

March 3, 2025 - 9641 votes
Do you think the implementation of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. will prompt a full-blown Canada-U.S. trade war?

Yes: 7846
No: 1148
Unsure: 647



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C. follow Ontario's lead and impose a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.?

Total Votes:  15309
Yes: 
73.85%
No: 
19.89%
Unsure: 
6.26%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


257066
254289
244598
256386
255818