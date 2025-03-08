254830
257133

Should B.C. follow Ontario's lead and impose a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.?

Poll: Electricity surcharge?

Castanet - | Story: 537356

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the province has no plan to follow Ontario and levy a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports to the United States.

Eby says imposing such a fee "is not currently a priority," with efforts focused on new legislation in coming days that would give the province the ability to impose fees on U.S. commercial trucks travelling to Alaska via B.C.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has committed to imposing a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity delivered to 1.5 million Americans in Minnesota, New York and Michigan starting Monday as a response to the Trump tariffs.

Eby, however, says B.C. is "incredibly tightly integrated" with the power supply market along the U.S. West Coast.

He says the province buys electricity from the United States when it's cheap and sells when it's expensive — a trade that's worth "some years about $1 billion" for the Canadian side.

He says that's why the legislation will first target Alaska, where the governor, U.S. representative and both U.S. senators are from Trump's Republican party.

"It's clear that we could be — if required — fully self-sustaining in terms of our electricity supporting residential and industrial customers," Eby told the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

"But it would not be without profound and significant cost to ratepayers, both industrial and residential, and major impacts of drawing down reservoirs and other pieces like that.

"So the goal here is to identify those things that we can do that the Americans really feel with minimal impact on British Columbians, and those will be the low-hanging fruit."

But Eby also said B.C. was a team player and would be willing to impose an electricity export surcharge if such actions were to be required as part of a national response.

"What we ask is only that our burden that we take on is proportionate to the burden taken on by other provinces, and that the federal government is there to support us … equally to other provinces," he said.

The Canada Energy Regulator says on its website that B.C. is typically one of Canada's four largest electricity exporting provinces alongside Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba, with exported power typically going to the states of Washington, Oregon and California.

However, B.C. has been a net importer of electricity from the United States since 2023 due in large part to drought conditions that limit the province's ability to generate power through its hydro systems.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 6, 2025 - 8334 votes
Despite latest one-month reprieve, do you think U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. will come back?

Yes: 5406
No: 534
Yes, but at reduced rate: 931
On some goods but not all: 934
Unsure: 529

March 5, 2025 - 8058 votes
Is it time for B.C. to find alternate energy suppliers than the U.S. to supplement its energy needs?

Yes: 7498
No: 418
Unsure: 142

March 4, 2025 - 9717 votes
Was Canada's immediate response to 25% U.S. tariffs strong enough?

Yes: 4542
No: 4053
Unsure: 1122

March 3, 2025 - 9641 votes
Do you think the implementation of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. will prompt a full-blown Canada-U.S. trade war?

Yes: 7846
No: 1148
Unsure: 647

March 1, 2025 - 10825 votes
Should Canadian airline passengers be prohibited from disclosing the resolution of complaints?

Yes: 744
No: 9636
Unsure: 445



Previous Poll Results

Despite latest one-month reprieve, do you think U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. will come back?

Total Votes:  8334
Yes: 
64.87%
No: 
6.41%
Yes, but at reduced rate: 
11.17%
On some goods but not all: 
11.21%
Unsure: 
6.35%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


256184
253879
244598
253799
255818