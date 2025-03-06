253448
Despite latest one-month reprieve, do you think U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. will come back?
Yes 
No 
Yes, but at reduced rate 
On some goods but not all 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1791


Contributed - | Story: 537102

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Canada has suspended a second wave of retaliatory tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order today to pause some duties on Canada.

LeBlanc posted on social media that Canada will not proceed with planned retaliatory tariffs on $125 billion worth of U.S. products and will continue to push the Trump administration to drop all tariffs.

Trump signed an executive order today pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent.

It was not immediately clear exactly what would be included in the exemptions.

Markets have been in turmoil since Trump followed through Tuesday on his threat to impose sweeping economy-wide tariffs on Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

Trump says there will be "a little short term interruption" but he doesn't "think it will be big."

Previous Polls

March 5, 2025 - 8015 votes
Is it time for B.C. to find alternate energy suppliers than the U.S. to supplement its energy needs?

Yes: 7456
No: 417
Unsure: 142

March 4, 2025 - 9717 votes
Was Canada's immediate response to 25% U.S. tariffs strong enough?

Yes: 4542
No: 4053
Unsure: 1122

March 3, 2025 - 9641 votes
Do you think the implementation of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. will prompt a full-blown Canada-U.S. trade war?

Yes: 7846
No: 1148
Unsure: 647

March 1, 2025 - 10825 votes
Should Canadian airline passengers be prohibited from disclosing the resolution of complaints?

Yes: 744
No: 9636
Unsure: 445

February 27, 2025 - 7128 votes
Should the province ban the sale of bear spray to anyone under 18 years of age in B.C.?

Yes: 6043
No: 855
Unsure: 230



