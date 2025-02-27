255621
Should the province ban the sale of bear spray to anyone under 18 years of age in B.C.?

Poll: Adults only bear spray?

The City of Kelowna is looking at bylaw changes that would prohibit the sale of deterrent spray such as bear spray to anyone under the age of 18.

The recommendation comes as the number of police files involving deterrent spray within the city and the number involving youth have risen noticeably over the past number of years.

RCMP statistics show that, since 2019, the number of incidents involving deterrent spray have increased by 80 per cent while those involving youth have increased from six per cent to 19 per cent of files generated.

According to a city staff report, the sale of these products are legal in Canada and regulated through the federal Pest Control Products Act.

Through a review of best practices in other communities and engagement with big box stores and local suppliers, staff determined, with the support of the business community, regulating the sale of deterrent spray was the best way to reduce the number of police files in the city.

“The proposed (Sale of Deterrent Spry) bylaw will require all vendors to record the sale, including serial number, of all deterrent sprays, preserve those records for three years, and make available those records to a bylaw officer or police officer in the course of a specific investigation,” the staff report states.

The bylaw would also ban the sale of sprays to those under 18 and require vendors to check ID.

City staff believe the proposed bylaw would "provide a barrier to sale for those who are purchasing for illegitimate use" and keep it out of the hands of youth.

City council will debate the proposed bylaw on Monday.

