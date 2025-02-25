254826
Should Canada strengthen its ties with the European Union in light of its deteriorating relationship with the U.S.?

Poll: Stronger ties with E.U.?

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa wants to deepen intelligence sharing with European partners, as longtime ally Washington diverges from Canada on issues like Ukraine.

"We're now living in a much more dangerous and complicated world," Joly told reporters Monday. "It's in full display."

Joly was speaking at a virtual news conference from London after talking to U.K. National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell.

In recent weeks, experts have expressed concern about some of the intelligence officials appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump. National intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard has been accused of spreading false information, and FBI chief Kash Patel has talked about retribution for intelligence agencies that don't align with Trump.

Observers have also raised concerns about Trump issuing security clearances to White House staff who haven't completed the usual vetting process.

Joly would not specify whether she shares these concerns when asked Monday. But she said she seeks deeper intelligence collaboration with Australia, Britain and others.

"In order to protect our interests and protect our people, we need to be able to understand what is going on in the world, and more than ever we need to have a strong security partnership with the U.K. and other European allies," Joly said.

She said Ottawa is particularly concerned by the U.S. voting against Canada and its allies Monday on a United Nations resolution that blamed Russia for invading Ukraine and voiced concern for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Steve Hewitt, an intelligence researcher who teaches Canadian studies at the University of Birmingham in Britain, said the UN vote is exceptional, and so is Trump appointing partisans into intelligence positions that for decades had been apolitical posts.

"All bets are off," he said. "We're in a completely different environment than what has existed in the past."

Vastly different countries that make up the G20 said at a summit in South Africa last week that they are trying to navigate these global shifts, Joly said.

"Because of the U.S. changing positions on engagement in the world — and particularly when it comes to Ukraine — it is impacting the relationship that lots of countries have with the U.S., but also (the relations) lots of countries have between themselves and the world."

