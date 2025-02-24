253240
Should Canada revoke Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  3392


Should Canada revoke Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship?

Thousands of people have electronically signed a parliamentary petition calling for revocation of Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship over his role in the Trump administration, which is pointedly threatening Canada's sovereignty.

The petition, making its way through the House of Commons process, was initiated by Qualia Reed, a Nanaimo, B.C., author.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, an outspoken critic of Musk, is sponsoring the petition, which had more than 34,000 signatures from across Canada as of Saturday evening.

Musk is a native of South Africa but he has Canadian citizenship through his Regina-born mother.

The petition says Musk, a billionaire businessman and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada.

Trump has threatened to impose widespread tariffs on Canadian products and has openly mused about Canada becoming the 51st state, drawing the ire of millions of Canadians.

The petition asks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to revoke Musk's citizenship and Canadian passport.

An electronic petition must have 500 or more signatures to receive certification for presentation to the House of Commons, opening the door to a formal government response.

The House of Commons is slated to resume sitting March 24, but many expect a general election to be called before MPs return.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

