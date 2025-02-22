Will you shop in a store where you are being filmed by employees wearing body cameras?

Photo: CTV News

Starting today at Kelowna's Real Canadian Superstore, you could be on camera more than usual.



Loblaw has expanded its body-worn camera pilot program to the store as part of its ongoing efforts to improve safety and address retail crime.

The company says the initiative is designed to help create a more secure environment for its customers and staff.

Body-worn cameras were rolled out Friday to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

“The safety of our customers, colleagues, and stores remains our priority,” said Dean Henrico, Loblaw's senior vice president.

“Our expansion to Kelowna highlights our ongoing commitment to evaluate measures that help create a safer shopping environment for all.”

Loblaw Companies says the expansion to Kelowna builds on what they call the early signs of success of the initial pilot program and will be implemented in stores across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Loblaw says retailers across the country have faced growing challenges in recent years, including what they call "a notable rise in violent incidents."

