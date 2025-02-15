Should B.C.'s minimum wage automatically increase each year?
Poll: B.C.'s minimum wage
Castanet - Feb 15, 2025 / 7:30 am | Story: 533555
Photo: Contributed
The British Columbia government says the province's lowest-paid workers are getting a pay boost to keep pace with inflation. A view from above the B.C. legislature in Victoria is shown on Wednesday, May 8, 2024
The British Columbia government says the province's lowest-paid workers are getting a wage boost to keep pace with inflation.
The Ministry of Labour says the minimum wage will increase from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour starting in June.
It says the 2.6 per cent increase follows changes made last spring to the Employment Standards Act, which mandated yearly wage rises.
Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside says those adjustments were made last year because minimum-wage workers are most vulnerable to jumps in prices for living expenses like groceries, rent and gas.
The province says the changes align with government priorities to help lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable, and build a strong and fair economy for B.C.
It says minimum wage rates increase on June 1 each year, except for the minimum agricultural piece rates that increase on Dec. 31 to ensure crop producers will not have to adjust wages in the middle of the harvesting season.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
February 13, 2025 - 7593 votes
Are you planning to do something special for your loved one on Valentine's Day?
| Yes:
| 2423
| No:
| 3913
| Unsure:
| 305
| Single:
| 952
February 12, 2025 - 11844 votes
Should all grocery stores clearly label Canadian and U.S. products to help shoppers buy Canadian?
| Yes:
| 10512
| No:
| 1116
| Unsure:
| 216
February 11, 2025 - 8318 votes
Will you fly the Maple Leaf Feb. 15 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Canada's flag?
| Yes:
| 4614
| No:
| 2896
| Unsure:
| 808
February 10, 2025 - 8189 votes
Do you think artificial intelligence (A.I.) needs to be regulated?
| Yes:
| 7378
| No:
| 573
| Unsure:
| 238
February 8, 2025 - 9986 votes
Should B.C. make school police liaison programs mandatory?
| Yes:
| 6679
| No:
| 2544
| Unsure:
| 763