Will you fly the Maple Leaf Feb. 15 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Canada's flag?

Photo: The Canadian Press The flags of Canada and the United States fly outside a hotel in downtown Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

As U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to hit Canada with steep tariffs, several former prime ministers are calling on Canadians to express their national pride and "show the flag."

Saturday, Feb. 15 — Flag Day — marks the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag.

In a joint statement, former prime ministers Joe Clark, Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper urge Canadians to fly the flag with pride as "never before."

"Let's show the world that we are proud of our history and proud of our country," the statement says.

The former prime ministers say there has been a "surge" in Canadian pride and patriotism in the face of Trump's tariff threats.

While Trump's plans for sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports are on hold until at least March 4, the president signed executive orders Monday to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including Canadian products, starting March 12.

Trump also has said repeatedly he wants Canada to become a U.S. state and could use economic pressure to make that happen.

In their statement, the former prime ministers say Canadians have come together to "express their love" for the country and "their determination to defend Canada's values and independence."

"As former prime ministers of Canada, we applaud this national spirit," the statement says. "The five of us come from different parties. We've had our share of battles in the past. But we all agree on one thing: Canada, the true north, strong and free, the best country in the world, is worth celebrating and fighting for."

In a post on X Tuesday, Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney said it's great to see the "show of unity and leadership" from former prime ministers, adding that "Canada is so much bigger than our politics."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]