Should the federal government send Canadian troops to police the Canada-U.S. border?
Poll: Troops to border?
Castanet - Feb 4, 2025 / 7:30 pm | Story: 531605
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Public Safety Minister David McGuinty speaks with reporters as he makes his way to caucus on Parliament Hill, Jan 24 in Ottawa. McGuinty says Canada is committed to combatting fentanyl on both sides of the border.
Public Safety Minister David McGuinty says there is no plan to send Canadian soldiers to the Canada-U.S. border.
In a bid to head off crippling tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada has committed to tasking 10,000 frontline personnel with protecting the border.
Speaking with The Canadian Press today, McGuinty says that number could encompass a broad range of officials, including border officers on the front lines and intelligence officers behind the scenes.
McGuinty also says Canada's promised contribution of $200 million to fight organized crime and fentanyl trafficking is in addition to the $1.3 billion Ottawa already has announced.
The money will help fund the appointment of a "fentanyl czar," who will serve as a liaison between Canada and the U.S. on cross-border efforts to curb fentanyl traffic.
McGuinty says the language on the new position was chosen carefully, although he denies it had anything to do with satisfying Trump.
