Should Elon Musk's Tesla electric cars be targeted by Canada for tariff retaliation?
Poll: Target Teslas?
Castanet - Feb 1, 2025 / 7:30 am | Story: 530899
Photo: The Canadian Press
Elon Musk arrives to speak at an indoor presidential inauguration parade event in Washington, Jan. 20.
Liberal leadership hopeful Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Teslas and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package should U.S. President Donald Trump make good on his trade threats.
In an interview with The Canadian Press, Freeland says there should be a 100 per cent tariff on all U.S. wine, beer and spirits, and on all Teslas — and make sure Wisconsin dairy farmers feel the pinch as well.
The move would target Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other political power brokers and lobby groups.
Freeland says Canada needs to give Trump's closest supporters a wake-up call with the message that if you hit Canada, it will hit back — and it will hurt.
Tesla's chief financial officer warned on an earnings call earlier this week that tariffs could hurt the company's profitability.
Trump suggested on Thursday that he still plans to go ahead with his plan to slap Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Saturday.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
January 30, 2025 - 6685 votes
Should all convicted first-degree murders be treated the same by the courts, regardlesss of how many people they kill?
| Yes:
| 2789
| No:
| 3540
| Unsure:
| 356
January 29, 2025 - 8698 votes
Do you think threatened U.S tariffs on Canadian goods will escalate beyond what has already been threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump?
| Yes:
| 5489
| No:
| 2395
| Unsure:
| 814
January 28, 2025 - 10944 votes
Should the RCMP station a bomb squad in the B.C. Interior to handle calls?
| Yes:
| 7711
| No:
| 2610
| Unsure:
| 623
January 27, 2025 - 4664 votes
Should B.C. have better protections for gig workers?
| Yes:
| 1999
| No:
| 1948
| Unsure:
| 717
January 25, 2025 - 15414 votes
Does Alberta's refusal to join other provinces in their response to threatened U.S tariffs undermine Canada's response?
| Yes:
| 9422
| No:
| 5335
| Unsure:
| 657