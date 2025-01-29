Do you think threatened U.S tariffs on Canadian goods will escalate beyond what has already been threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jacquelyn Martin Howard Lutnick, U.S. President Donald Trump's choice to for secretary of commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday.

The man President Donald Trump has chosen to oversee his tariff agenda says hitting Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board duties would be an emergency measure to achieve border security — and could be followed by more tariffs in the future.

During Wednesday's Senate hearing on his nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Commerce, billionaire financier Howard Lutnick said the plan to impose duties on Canada and Mexico is distinct from Trump's long-term tariff plans.

He said the threatened 25 per cent tariff is not a "tariff per se" but a type of domestic policy meant to force America's neighbours to take action at the borders.

"You know that the labs in Canada are run by Mexican cartels. This tariff model is simply to shut their borders … Respect America," Lutnick said Wednesday. "If we are your biggest trading partner, show us the respect. Shut your border and end fentanyl coming into this country."

The number of people and drugs crossing illegally into the United States from Canada is minuscule compared to the volume crossing the United States' southern border.

Ottawa responded to Trump's initial threat with a $1.3 billion border security plan and some provinces have separately boosted border enforcement. But the president has since expanded his complaints about Canada far beyond border security.

Lutnick said that he believes Canada and Mexico are "acting swiftly" on border security "and if they execute it, there will be no tariff and if they don't, then there will be."

The White House press secretary said Tuesday that Trump was still considering implementing the tariffs on Saturday.

During Wednesday's confirmation hearing, Lutnick was asked about the possible impacts of the tariffs on manufacturing and automotive industries. His answer suggested that even if Canada avoids the threatened border-related duties, it could still face tariffs in the near future following a multi-agency study of trade practices and deficits ordered by Trump.

Trump signed an executive action that, among other things, directs the secretary of commerce and the secretary of homeland security to assess migration and fentanyl flows from Canada, Mexico and China, and to recommend "appropriate trade and national security measures to resolve that emergency."

It also instructs the U.S. trade representative to start consultations on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

