242744
252651

Should the RCMP station a bomb squad in the B.C. Interior to handle calls?

Poll: Interior bomb squad?

Castanet - | Story: 530218

Monday’s police incident that has shut down the William R. Bennett Bridge has renewed questions around deployment of bomb disposal units in the province.

The span linking Kelowna and West Kelowna was closed for more than 10 hours Monday after an individual parked a van on the bridge. Police said comments from the individual over the phone and online resulted in deployment of tactical officers, deployment of the explosive disposal unit and a complete shutdown of the bridge.

The BC RCMP's explosive disposal unit had to travel from the Lower Mainland where it is based, serving the entire province.

This is the second time this month the bomb unit has been requested for an incident in the city and the third in the past 12 months, however it’s the first that has affected this many people.

During a news conference Monday morning, acting officer in charge Insp. Chris Goebel said any comments around resource deployment would have to come from the BC RCMP.

However, he did say risks are continually evaluated to ensure police are providing the best service possible.

"We do make recommendations and at the end of the day it is up to the BC RCMP to determine the best deployment of resources," said Goebel.

In an interview with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas said those comments were accurate but did indicate stationing a bomb unit in the interior has been discussed.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

January 27, 2025 - 4636 votes
Should B.C. have better protections for gig workers?

Yes: 1986
No: 1939
Unsure: 711

January 25, 2025 - 15414 votes
Does Alberta's refusal to join other provinces in their response to threatened U.S tariffs undermine Canada's response?

Yes: 9422
No: 5335
Unsure: 657

January 23, 2025 - 5757 votes
Do you feel fulfilled by your job?

Yes: 2557
No: 2712
Unsure: 488

January 22, 2025 - 13100 votes
Would you boycott visiting the U.S. if a 25% tariff is placed on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Yes: 8861
No: 3585
Unsure: 654

January 21, 2025 - 9604 votes
Has Canada been too defensive in its response to a threatened 25% tariff on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Yes: 3499
No: 5537
Unsure: 568



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C. have better protections for gig workers?

Total Votes:  4638
Yes: 
42.82%
No: 
41.83%
Unsure: 
15.35%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


253756
252443
244599
253696
252285