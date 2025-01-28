Should the RCMP station a bomb squad in the B.C. Interior to handle calls?

Photo: Contributed A van blocked the William R. Bennett Bridge over Okanagan Lake between Kelowna and West Kelowna Monday, closing the only route across the lake for 11 hours. The driver of the van claimed there were explosives inside. The RCMP's bomb squad had to be called in from Vancouver before the van could be removed from the bridge.

Monday’s police incident that has shut down the William R. Bennett Bridge has renewed questions around deployment of bomb disposal units in the province.

The span linking Kelowna and West Kelowna was closed for more than 10 hours Monday after an individual parked a van on the bridge. Police said comments from the individual over the phone and online resulted in deployment of tactical officers, deployment of the explosive disposal unit and a complete shutdown of the bridge.

The BC RCMP's explosive disposal unit had to travel from the Lower Mainland where it is based, serving the entire province.

This is the second time this month the bomb unit has been requested for an incident in the city and the third in the past 12 months, however it’s the first that has affected this many people.

During a news conference Monday morning, acting officer in charge Insp. Chris Goebel said any comments around resource deployment would have to come from the BC RCMP.

However, he did say risks are continually evaluated to ensure police are providing the best service possible.

"We do make recommendations and at the end of the day it is up to the BC RCMP to determine the best deployment of resources," said Goebel.

In an interview with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas said those comments were accurate but did indicate stationing a bomb unit in the interior has been discussed.

