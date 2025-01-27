Should B.C. have better protections for gig workers?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kuljeet Singh says it’s only getting harder to drive for Uber, despite B.C. government changes last fall that were supposed to help gig work drivers.

Despite long hours each day active on the app, Singh said, he often spends about 70 hours behind the wheel to scrape together a workweek’s worth of paid time.

“It’s unfair,” he said. “They are like hooligans. Whatever they want, they can do.”

While the province implemented new rules last fall intended to ensure fair pay for app-based gig workers, Singh said they have glaring holes.

Now, as new Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside promises to take a second look at gig worker protections, some drivers and advocates are calling for the province to close the gaps in its regulations for about 46,000 app-based gig workers in B.C.

The protections, which came into effect last September, included a minimum wage of $20.88 for ride-hailing drivers, not including tips, and an allowance of 35 to 45 cents per kilometre for vehicle costs.

But the minimum wage guarantee covers only “engaged time,” when drivers are actively completing an assigned trip.

They are not paid for the time spent waiting to be connected with a passenger or delivery, which Singh said accounts for large parts of his day.

The changes also provided gig workers coverage under some existing labour laws, including access to WorkSafeBC benefits for on-the-job injuries.

But drivers are excluded from Employment Standards Act provisions on vacation pay, statutory holiday and most overtime laws, except that employers must not have drivers work excessive hours.

SkipTheDishes, Fantuan, Lyft and DoorDash did not respond to requests for comment.

Keerthana Rang, the Canada communications lead for Uber, said the company is fully compliant with the province’s gig worker laws and ensures workers make minimum wage.

“The new benefits and protections ensure that if drivers earn less than the guaranteed minimum... Uber will top up their pay,” Rang said in an email.

“The guarantees exclude tips and are just a minimum, which means drivers still have the opportunity to earn more than that.”

Rang said that since the regulations came into effect, Uber sends drivers weekly statements breaking down where the money customers were charged went, including the amounts that Uber keeps.

A Labour Ministry spokesperson said the regulations address the needs of the app-based workers while maintaining the ride-hail and delivery services that many British Columbians rely on.

The spokesperson added that the legislation guarantees workers more predictable wages and increases pay transparency.

Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside’s mandate letter asks her to ensure gig worker protections are delivering the intended outcomes. But it’s not clear how a review will be conducted, or when.

