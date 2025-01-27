253482
247693
Should B.C. have better protections for gig workers?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  623


Should B.C. have better protections for gig workers?

Poll: Gig worker protections

Contributed - | Story: 530018

Kuljeet Singh says it’s only getting harder to drive for Uber, despite B.C. government changes last fall that were supposed to help gig work drivers.

Despite long hours each day active on the app, Singh said, he often spends about 70 hours behind the wheel to scrape together a workweek’s worth of paid time.

“It’s unfair,” he said. “They are like hooligans. Whatever they want, they can do.”

While the province implemented new rules last fall intended to ensure fair pay for app-based gig workers, Singh said they have glaring holes.

Now, as new Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside promises to take a second look at gig worker protections, some drivers and advocates are calling for the province to close the gaps in its regulations for about 46,000 app-based gig workers in B.C.

The protections, which came into effect last September, included a minimum wage of $20.88 for ride-hailing drivers, not including tips, and an allowance of 35 to 45 cents per kilometre for vehicle costs.

But the minimum wage guarantee covers only “engaged time,” when drivers are actively completing an assigned trip.

They are not paid for the time spent waiting to be connected with a passenger or delivery, which Singh said accounts for large parts of his day.

The changes also provided gig workers coverage under some existing labour laws, including access to WorkSafeBC benefits for on-the-job injuries.

But drivers are excluded from Employment Standards Act provisions on vacation pay, statutory holiday and most overtime laws, except that employers must not have drivers work excessive hours.

SkipTheDishes, Fantuan, Lyft and DoorDash did not respond to requests for comment.

Keerthana Rang, the Canada communications lead for Uber, said the company is fully compliant with the province’s gig worker laws and ensures workers make minimum wage.

“The new benefits and protections ensure that if drivers earn less than the guaranteed minimum... Uber will top up their pay,” Rang said in an email.

“The guarantees exclude tips and are just a minimum, which means drivers still have the opportunity to earn more than that.”

Rang said that since the regulations came into effect, Uber sends drivers weekly statements breaking down where the money customers were charged went, including the amounts that Uber keeps.

A Labour Ministry spokesperson said the regulations address the needs of the app-based workers while maintaining the ride-hail and delivery services that many British Columbians rely on.

The spokesperson added that the legislation guarantees workers more predictable wages and increases pay transparency.

Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside’s mandate letter asks her to ensure gig worker protections are delivering the intended outcomes. But it’s not clear how a review will be conducted, or when.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

January 25, 2025 - 15371 votes
Does Alberta's refusal to join other provinces in their response to threatened U.S tariffs undermine Canada's response?

Yes: 9392
No: 5322
Unsure: 657

January 23, 2025 - 5757 votes
Do you feel fulfilled by your job?

Yes: 2557
No: 2712
Unsure: 488

January 22, 2025 - 13100 votes
Would you boycott visiting the U.S. if a 25% tariff is placed on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Yes: 8861
No: 3585
Unsure: 654

January 21, 2025 - 9604 votes
Has Canada been too defensive in its response to a threatened 25% tariff on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Yes: 3499
No: 5537
Unsure: 568

January 20, 2025 - 9127 votes
Do you agree with making short-term rental operators who list on Airbnb and VRBO in B.C. register with the province?

Yes: 5537
No: 3246
Unsure: 344



Previous Poll Results

Does Alberta's refusal to join other provinces in their response to threatened U.S tariffs undermine Canada's response?

Total Votes:  15371
Yes: 
61.1%
No: 
34.62%
Unsure: 
4.27%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


252683
251743
244598
253115