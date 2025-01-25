Does Alberta's refusal to join other provinces in their response to threatened U.S tariffs undermine Canada's response?
Poll: Alberta the outlier
Contributed - Jan 25, 2025 / 7:30 am | Story: 529628
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator Steve Verheul appears before the Commons international trade committee to discuss the Canada-U.S. trade relationship on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Ottawa's former chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul says Alberta is undermining Canada's attempts to prevent the U.S. from levying damaging tariffs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rallied most of the premiers to agree that all sectors of the Canadian economy could be deployed to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said that Canada should not threaten the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs or cutting off energy exports, and should focus instead on finding common ground.
Verheul says Alberta "has significantly undermined Canada's position" by breaking with the other premiers.
His comments, made at a Tuesday event held by the Toronto-based Empire Club, came before Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he had "an issue with" putting tariffs on energy exports and Quebec Premier François Legault said that should happen only with the provinces' consent.
Smith's office did not have an immediate response when asked to comment.
