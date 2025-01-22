Would you boycott visiting the U.S. if a 25% tariff is placed on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Photo: Province of B.C. B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters at a press conference overlooking the port of Vancouver, the largest corridor for marine trade in Canada. Jan. 21, 2025.

British Columbia’s premier says “everything is on the table” should Canada be forced to respond to potentially crippling tariffs threatened by the United States.

At a press conference Tuesday, Premier David Eby said his government is working with the business community and First Nations to co-ordinate a response U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods.

“It's moments like these where you have a choice — you can surrender and give up, or you can stand up. And for British Columbia, we're going to stand up. We're going to respond to tariffs,” said Eby.

“We will respond in kind, and they will feel it.”

Last week, Eby’s government released an assessment of how a 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports would impact the province. The preliminary assessment found B.C. would see the loss of 124,000 jobs and $69 billion in economic activity over the next three years.

On Tuesday, Eby said B.C.’s side of a Canadian levy package could extend to U.S. alcohol, electricity sent down the West Coast, bidding on government contracts, and even charging American trucks travelling through the province to supply Alaska.

When it comes to making travel plans, the premier said Canadians might want to reconsider supporting a country launching a “deliberate economic attack on families in our province.”

He added: “We should really be thinking carefully about spending our money in that country.”

The province’s strategy to weather potential tariffs includes diversifying B.C.’s trading relationships in other parts of the world, including looking at re-opening trade offices in Asia, said Eby.

In the lead-up to Eby’s remarks, another high-profile leader said he would reverse his position on a controversial pipeline project in light of Trump’s threats.

