253118
253399

Would you boycott visiting the U.S. if a 25% tariff is placed on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Poll: Boycott U.S. travel?

Castanet - | Story: 529144

British Columbia’s premier says “everything is on the table” should Canada be forced to respond to potentially crippling tariffs threatened by the United States.

At a press conference Tuesday, Premier David Eby said his government is working with the business community and First Nations to co-ordinate a response U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods.

“It's moments like these where you have a choice — you can surrender and give up, or you can stand up. And for British Columbia, we're going to stand up. We're going to respond to tariffs,” said Eby.

“We will respond in kind, and they will feel it.”

Last week, Eby’s government released an assessment of how a 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports would impact the province. The preliminary assessment found B.C. would see the loss of 124,000 jobs and $69 billion in economic activity over the next three years.

On Tuesday, Eby said B.C.’s side of a Canadian levy package could extend to U.S. alcohol, electricity sent down the West Coast, bidding on government contracts, and even charging American trucks travelling through the province to supply Alaska.

When it comes to making travel plans, the premier said Canadians might want to reconsider supporting a country launching a “deliberate economic attack on families in our province.”

He added: “We should really be thinking carefully about spending our money in that country.”

The province’s strategy to weather potential tariffs includes diversifying B.C.’s trading relationships in other parts of the world, including looking at re-opening trade offices in Asia, said Eby.

In the lead-up to Eby’s remarks, another high-profile leader said he would reverse his position on a controversial pipeline project in light of Trump’s threats.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

January 21, 2025 - 9546 votes
Has Canada been too defensive in its response to a threatened 25% tariff on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Yes: 3478
No: 5500
Unsure: 568

January 20, 2025 - 9127 votes
Do you agree with making short-term rental operators who list on Airbnb and VRBO in B.C. register with the province?

Yes: 5537
No: 3246
Unsure: 344

January 18, 2025 - 11160 votes
Should Indigenous leaders be included in developing Canada's response to threatened U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Yes: 4396
No: 6061
Unsure: 703

January 16, 2025 - 10386 votes
Do you agree with B.C.'s premier that Donald Trump's tariff threat is a 'declaration of economic war'?

Yes: 6803
No: 3024
Unsure: 559

January 15, 2025 - 8673 votes
Do you think Canada's improvements to border security will satisfy U.S. President-elect Donald Trump?

Yes: 996
No: 6824
Unsure: 853



Previous Poll Results

Has Canada been too defensive in its response to a threatened 25% tariff on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Total Votes:  9546
Yes: 
36.43%
No: 
57.62%
Unsure: 
5.95%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


248213
244598
252285