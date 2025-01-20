253207
Do you agree with making short-term rental operators who list on Airbnb and VRBO in B.C. register with the province?

Poll: Airbnb registration

The provincial government has announced its next phase in a crackdown on short-term-vacation rentals.

Operators of short-term rentals who list on platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO will now be required to register with the province.

Hosts will receive a provincial registration number that must be displayed on all online listings as of May 1. Those who do not comply will have their listings pulled down as of June 1.

"We are taking action to help more people find a home in the communities they love by reining in speculators who are operating illegally," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, in a news release.

"The launch of the registry is the next step to provide more long-term homes for people, giving hosts who are playing by the rules the ability to continue to legally operate and welcome guests while further cracking down on speculators who are breaking the rules."

Registration fees of up to $450 per year will be collected from individual owners. To register, hosts need to complete an online application available here. Discounts are available for registering early.

The province says the registration fees will be used to support short-term rental enforcement throughout B.C.

In March 2024, the provincial government banned short-term rentals outside of principal-residences in many cities. The province says that move resulted in a 10% drop in the number of entire homes being listed on platforms like Airbnb.

Many municipalities, like the City of Kelowna, have enacted their own bylaws on short-term rentals. Kelowna’s rules are more strict than the province, but city council is debating pulling them back and aligning them with provincial regulations.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

