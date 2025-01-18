249969

Should Indigenous leaders be included in developing Canada's response to threatened U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S.?

Poll: Indigenous inclusion

Contributed - | Story: 528276

Three national Indigenous leaders say Indigenous Peoples should be at the centre of any discussions on how the country should respond to incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's threats on tariffs and Canada's territorial sovereignty.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden made that pitch during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday morning.

Those same leaders were barred from a meeting with premiers that happened just after, which Obed called a "regressive imagination" of what makes up Canadian governance.

"If we're trying to unite against an external threat, the idea that provinces, territories and the federal government are the sum total of governance in this country is just an outdated and wrong-headed approach," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press Thursday, adding the decision for their exclusion laid with the premiers themselves despite Trudeau advocating for their inclusion.

Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods shipped to the U.S. on his first day back in office next week and has quipped Canada should become the 51st state, along with floating the idea of annexing Greenland — part of the Inuit homelands.

Obed, whose organization is a member of the Inuit Circumpolar Council which represents Inuit in Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Russia, said Inuit have largely mobilized at times like these to support each other, and that he also expects to work closely with Greenlandic and Alaskan Inuit to ensure they act collectively.

"We are ready to play as significant as a role as we possibly can (in Canada-U.S. relations) to articulate the positions of Canada and ultimately, that's where we want this story to land," Obed said.

"From a diplomatic sense, we want to ensure that the Government of Canada is taking this threat seriously and that our interests are fully articulated and met."

Woodhouse Nepinak called Trump's rhetoric "outlandish" and "disrespectful" and said the territorial rights of Indigenous Peoples on both sides of the border are recognized by international law and predate the founding of both countries.

"First Nations lands hold the key to much of Canada's wealth, critical minerals and energy resources that are pivotal to domestic prosperity and trade with the United States," she said in an interview.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

January 16, 2025 - 10242 votes
Do you agree with B.C.'s premier that Donald Trump's tariff threat is a 'declaration of economic war'?

Yes: 6718
No: 2971
Unsure: 553

January 15, 2025 - 8673 votes
Do you think Canada's improvements to border security will satisfy U.S. President-elect Donald Trump?

Yes: 996
No: 6824
Unsure: 853

January 14, 2025 - 10856 votes
Should the federal government defund the English-language CBC?

Yes: 5574
No: 4776
Unsure: 506

January 13, 2025 - 7880 votes
Will you make a reservation to camp at a B.C. Parks campsite this spring or summer?

Yes: 1841
No: 4286
Unsure: 617
Don't go camping: 1136

January 9, 2025 - 16375 votes
Do you think U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is serious about Canada becoming part of the U.S.?

Yes: 6954
No: 7985
Unsure: 1436



Previous Poll Results

Do you agree with B.C.'s premier that Donald Trump's tariff threat is a 'declaration of economic war'?

Total Votes:  10245
Yes: 
65.58%
No: 
29.02%
Unsure: 
5.4%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


251460
251810
244599
252285