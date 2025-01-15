Do you think Canada's improvements to border security will satisfy U.S. President-elect Donald Trump?

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP officer looks over the the border between Quebec and New York State on Roxham Road in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Ottawa has added 60 new drones at the Canada-U.S. border and the RCMP will deploy two new helicopters this week as officials move to ratchet up security.

Federal ministers and security officials trotted out details of the new border measures Wednesday — part of the Trudeau government efforts to show it's serious about beefing up border protection just days before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Liberal government pledged $1.3 billion in border upgrades in December, after Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs unless Canada and Mexico clamped down on the flow of migrants and illegal drugs.

Those border concerns have largely been replaced by complaints about Canada's trade deficit with the U.S. in Trump's most recent threats to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports on his first day in office.

At a news conference Wednesday, federal officials promoted Canada's efforts to bolster border security, played down the notion of any serious problems and stressed the need to shun unhelpful drama while staying focused on results.

As part of the blueprint unfurled last month, the RCMP plans to set up an aerial intelligence task force for round-the-clock surveillance of Canada’s border, using helicopters, drones and surveillance towers.

Canada will also propose to the United States the creation of a North American “joint strike force” to target organized crime groups that work across borders.

In addition, the government is providing new technology, tools and resources to the Canada Border Services Agency to watch out for fentanyl shipments using chemical detection, artificial intelligence and canine teams.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty said during the news conference Wednesday that "the northern border represents a very small fraction of seized fentanyl."

The government says that between 2018 and 2024, Canadian law enforcement disrupted and dismantled 44 lab sites tied to illicit fentanyl.

