Will you make a reservation to camp at a B.C. Parks campsite this spring or summer?

Winter has barely taken hold and already people are being beckoned to B.C.'s parks for a spring camping adventure.

Camping reservations are opening for the May 2025 long weekend for many BC Parks campgrounds.

In a press release issued Monday morning, the province said there are 60 new campsites located in three B.C. Parks are being added to the reservation service. Those include 30 new campsites with power hookups in Fintry Park near Kelowna; 17 new walk-in sites at Rolley Lake Park near Mission; and13 new sites at China Beach Campground in Juan de Fuca Park near Victoria.

Among the upgrades being touted at Fintry Park are new flush toilets, upgraded services centres with a dishwashing station, a potable water tap and garbage/recycling containers are part of the $1.5-million campground upgrades.

Reservations for the new campsites at Fintry and Rolley Lake parks open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for May 15, 2025, arrivals.

Although systems are all go for a number of parks, there are some that are seeing delays brought on by damage from recent storms.

The opening date for camping reservations in Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge is delayed as several sections of the Golden Ears Parkway are being repaired.

The road provides access to all three campgrounds that are expected to open in spring 2025. Updates about the progress of the work and the opening date for reservations will be posted on the BC Parks website.

Details about reservations for backcountry camping along the 23-kilometre Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Park near Valemount will also be announced at a later date as work continues to repair and open the last phase of the popular trail that was damaged by extreme weather in 2021.

Another significant storm in September 2024 damaged a section of the newly rebuilt trail.

Since 2017, more than 2,000 new campsites have been added to BC Parks and recreation sites in regions with the highest demand.

Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately half are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

