Do you think U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is serious about Canada becoming part of the U.S.?

Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

While Trump's comments have drawn anger and fear among Canadians, reaction from Americans who live, study or work in Canada has been mixed – and largely influenced by how they voted in the presidential election.

Jacob Wesoky, the executive vice chair of Democrats Abroad Canada who is studying political science at McGill University in Montreal, said he is "extremely" disappointed by the president-elect's approach to his country's "closest" ally.

“As an American living in Canada, it is really sad to watch," said Wesoky, who voted for Trump's rival Kamala Harris.

But Canadian American Georganne Burke, a staunch Trump supporter, said that while the incoming president may be "a bit of a troll," she doesn't see his actions as harmful to Canada.

"He's not asking for anything unreasonable," she said.

Trump's first shot at Canada came in November, when he said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian and Mexican imports as soon as he returns to the White House on Jan. 20 –unless the two countries improve security along their borders with the U.S.

After outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Trump in Florida to discuss the tariff threat, the president-elect started pitching the idea of Canada becoming the next U.S. state, trolling Trudeau by calling him "governor" of the "great state of Canada" in social media posts.

The prime minister's announcement Monday that he would step down after the Liberal party elects a new leader only seemed to further embolden Trump, who claimed on his Truth Social platform that "many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st state."

What started out as an apparent joke took another turn Tuesday when Trump threatened to use "economic force" to make Canada the next U.S. state and reiterated his tariff promise at a news conference in Florida. Trudeau responded by saying there "isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell" that Canada would become part of the United States.

Canada is home to more than a million Americans, including visitors on long-term visas and dual citizens, according to estimates from the Association of Americans Resident Overseas. Among them are many Republicans who voted for Trump, and who said in the days before Trump's latest declaration that Canadians shouldn't worry about his return to the White House.

