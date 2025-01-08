250988

Do you think wearing masks again in hospitals will control the spread of viral respiratory illnesses like influenza, RSV and COVID-19?

Poll: Masks in hospitals

Masks are now required in hospitals and other healthcare settings across B.C.

Visitors and patients to Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday are being asked to wear masks when they enter both the emergency department and main entrance of the facility.

The Ministry of Health is expected to comment on the situation later today, but a policy document sent to health authorities says the measure is being brought in to control the spread of viral respiratory illnesses such as influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

All healthcare workers in a patient care area of a hospital, long-term care or assisted living facility must wear masks.

Patients must wear masks when directed by healthcare workers, during provision of direct patient care, if medically tolerated.

“Patients and the people accompanying them must wear a medical mask over their nose and mouth in all emergency departments and waiting rooms,” said the document.

Visitors must also wear a mask in patient care areas, such as when entering the building, but a mask is not required when directly visiting a single resident.

Masks are mandatory when visiting with more than one patient.

Other exceptions are in place for those under five years old, those who cannot put on or remove a mask without help, or those who cannot wear one due to a physical or mental impairment.

