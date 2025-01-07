Should the prime minister travel to Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP ? John Bazemore Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter speaks at a Duke University event at the Carter Center in Atlanta on February 15, 2012.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he will attend former U.S. president Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington, D.C. on January 9.

Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

He was the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981.

A public funeral will take place Thursday at the National Cathedral in Washington.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will attend the funeral to deliver condolences on behalf of Canadians and reaffirm the close ties between the two countries.

In a post on X, the prime minister said Friday that Carter worked to make the world a better place.

