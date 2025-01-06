249969
Will a new leader change your support for, or opposition to, the federal Liberal Party in the next election?
Will support it 
Won't support it 
Unsure 
Don't plan to vote 
Total Votes:  2797


Poll: Liberal support

Castanet - | Story: 526163

Justin Trudeau said he will resign as prime minister and leader of the Liberal party following a leadership contest, after months of growing calls from within the Liberal caucus that he step down for the good of his party.

A teary-eyed Trudeau told reporters outside Rideau Cottage, his official residence in Ottawa, on Monday that he reflected on his political future over the holidays and told his kids Sunday evening over dinner that he has decided it's time for him to move on.

Trudeau said Canadians know him as a fighter, but they deserve a "real choice in the next election," which will take place later this year.

"It has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said.

It's the first time the prime minister has taken questions from media since his finance minister suddenly resigned in December.

Questions about Trudeau's future have swirled for more than a year amid slumping poll numbers, but took on new levels after Chrystia Freeland stepped down as minister of finance and deputy prime minister, sending shock waves through the government and the Liberal party.

Trudeau said he met with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Monday morning and that she has agreed to his request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

Trudeau said the House of Commons has been paralyzed for months and needs a reset. Proroguing Parliament will put the legislature on pause for months and wipe clear the current slate of legislation, but it will not trigger an election.

In the meantime, Trudeau said he has asked Liberal party president Sachit Mehra Sunday night to immediately launch a leadership race ahead of the next election.

The election is scheduled for fall this year, but an earlier vote appears likely.

