How many alcoholic drinks do you have in a typical week?

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Tim Naimi, of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria, shows off the new knowalcohol.ca website, which measures the health effects of drinking based on an individual's personal health factors.

With one of the year’s booziest holidays under revellers’ belts and pledges of a Dry January underway, a University of Victoria institute is launching a new website that allows people to see the impact of drinking on their personal health.

Users of the new website, knowalcohol.ca, can enter their age, sex and how much they drink per week and calculate their individualized risk of several alcohol-related diseases, the cigarette equivalency of their liquor consumption, and minutes of life lost per drink.

Dr. Tim Naimi, director of UVic’s Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, said one of the things the website aims to do is to keep Canada’s guidelines on alcohol consumption top of mind “because, in general, we’d all be better off if Canadians drank a bit less.”

