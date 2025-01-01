Will 2025 be a better year for Canada as a nation?

Photo: Unsplash

Polling from Ipsos shows British Columbians are a hair more optimistic than their fellow Canadians to the east.

Among those polled across the country about the New Year, 51 per cent said they were optimistic next year will be a better year for Canada as a nation; in B.C. 54 per cent were optimistic, however.

On a personal level, 67 per cent of British Columbians were optimistic whereas 66 per cent of those polled were so.

Ipsos conducted the poll on behalf of Global News, surveying 1,001 people, including 134 in B.C.

Ipsos also gauged what issues mattered most for Canadians, asking what the top news stories of 2024 were.

These stories ranked higher in importance in B.C. than across Canada as a whole: wildfires, foreign interference, homelessness, immigration policy and the opioid crisis.

These stories ranked lower in importance in B.C. than across Canada as a whole: cost of living increases, the Canada Post strike and traffic congestion.

