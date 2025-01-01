250988
Will 2025 be a better year for Canada as a nation?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1970


Will 2025 be a better year for Canada as a nation?

Poll: 2025 optimism

Castanet - | Story: 525414

Polling from Ipsos shows British Columbians are a hair more optimistic than their fellow Canadians to the east.

Among those polled across the country about the New Year, 51 per cent said they were optimistic next year will be a better year for Canada as a nation; in B.C. 54 per cent were optimistic, however.

On a personal level, 67 per cent of British Columbians were optimistic whereas 66 per cent of those polled were so.

Ipsos conducted the poll on behalf of Global News, surveying 1,001 people, including 134 in B.C.

Ipsos also gauged what issues mattered most for Canadians, asking what the top news stories of 2024 were.

These stories ranked higher in importance in B.C. than across Canada as a whole: wildfires, foreign interference, homelessness, immigration policy and the opioid crisis.

These stories ranked lower in importance in B.C. than across Canada as a whole: cost of living increases, the Canada Post strike and traffic congestion.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 31, 2024 - 10035 votes
Did your household debt grow in 2024?

Yes, it grew: 3488
It stayed the same: 1567
It shrunk: 1661
I'm debt free: 3319

December 30, 2024 - 10042 votes
Did you regularly attend religious gatherings in 2024?

Yes: 1984
No: 8058

December 24, 2024 - 12919 votes
What is your family's Christmas dinner?

Turkey: 8880
Ham: 1208
Goose: 128
Beef: 1016
Other: 1687

December 21, 2024 - 12622 votes
Should Canada's Medical Assistance In Dying legislation be reviewed?

Yes: 7867
No: 3389
Unsure: 1366

December 19, 2024 - 15228 votes
What should Justin Trudeau do? 

Stay on as Liberal leader and P.M.: 824
Step down as Liberal leader and P.M.: 6873
Call an immediate election: 6577
Wait until next fall to call an election: 707
Prorogue Parliament: 247



Previous Poll Results

Did your household debt grow in 2024?

Total Votes:  10069
Yes, it grew: 
34.81%
It stayed the same: 
15.6%
It shrunk: 
16.54%
I'm debt free: 
33.05%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


244598
252266