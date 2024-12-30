245783
Did you regularly attend religious gatherings in 2024?

Poll: religious gatherings?

As the year draws to a close, the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on the importance of religion once again differ. Our two-country survey shows that practically a third of Americans (32 per cent, up nine points since 2022) attend religious gatherings once a week or more often, a proportion that rises to 37 per cent in the South. In Canada, fewer than one-in-four adults (23 per cent, up one point since 2023) go to a church, temple or synagogue that often.

The proportion of Canadians who “never” attend religious gatherings increased from 30 per cent in 2023 to 34 per cent in 2024. In the United States, the numbers are unchanged from 2022 to this year, at 27 per cent.

Practically two-thirds of Americans (65 per cent, up two points) describe their religious faith as Christian (including Catholic and Protestant), compared to 51 per cent in Canada (up two points). While 23 per cent of Americans say they are atheist, agnostic or have no religion (down two points), almost a third of Canadians (32 per cent, down two points) express the same views.

No American region boasts as many atheist, agnostic or non-religious residents as the Midwest (31 per cent, up four points). The number seems tiny when compared to British Columbia, where almost half of residents (45 per cent, up four points) say they are atheist, agnostic or have no religion. In other provinces, the results are very different from those of decades past, from a low of 25 per cent in Ontario to a second-place finish of 33 per cent in Alberta.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

