What should Justin Trudeau do? 

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a Liberal national caucus holiday event in Ottawa Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering his options after Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation Monday heightened calls for him to step down.

Freeland resigned as finance minister on Monday — the same day she was scheduled to present the fall economic statement and just days after Trudeau told her she would be moved out of the finance job.

The decision appears to have backfired spectacularly, igniting a chorus of calls for the prime minister to resign, including from several Liberal MPs, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and the Toronto Star's editorial board.

Trudeau told an emergency caucus meeting Monday evening that he would reflect on what he is being told.

A Liberal source with knowledge of the situation, but who was not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions, confirmed to The Canadian Press that Trudeau is reflecting with his inner circle on what to do next.

Those reflections include whether he should stay or leave.

Trudeau has cancelled his year-end interviews with news outlets and has yet to publicly discuss Freeland's departure.

Trudeau has resisted calls for him to leave for more than a year now, but should the latest situation change his mind he has several options, including resigning immediately and walking away or staying on until a new leader is chosen. Both of those options likely would require Parliament to be prorogued briefly for a short leadership race to take place.

If he stays, Trudeau has some damage control to do in his caucus, with some suggesting at least one-third of Liberals MPs now want him to resign.

On Wednesday New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, who was among the first MPs to call for Trudeau to resign earlier this year, wrote to the entire caucus calling the "mishandling" of Freeland's resignation "embarrassing" and "an indictment of the chaos and insularity within the Prime Minister's inner circle."

The House of Commons is now on its holiday break, giving the prime minister a few weeks to decide on his next move before MPs return to Ottawa on Jan. 27.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]