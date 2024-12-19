247583
What should Justin Trudeau do? 
Stay on as Liberal leader and P.M. 
Step down as Liberal leader and P.M. 
Call an immediate election 
Wait until next fall to call an election 
Prorogue Parliament 
Total Votes:  2833


What should Justin Trudeau do? 

Poll: Trudeau's future?

Contributed - | Story: 523783

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering his options after Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation Monday heightened calls for him to step down.

Freeland resigned as finance minister on Monday — the same day she was scheduled to present the fall economic statement and just days after Trudeau told her she would be moved out of the finance job.

The decision appears to have backfired spectacularly, igniting a chorus of calls for the prime minister to resign, including from several Liberal MPs, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and the Toronto Star's editorial board.

Trudeau told an emergency caucus meeting Monday evening that he would reflect on what he is being told.

A Liberal source with knowledge of the situation, but who was not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions, confirmed to The Canadian Press that Trudeau is reflecting with his inner circle on what to do next.

Those reflections include whether he should stay or leave.

Trudeau has cancelled his year-end interviews with news outlets and has yet to publicly discuss Freeland's departure.

Trudeau has resisted calls for him to leave for more than a year now, but should the latest situation change his mind he has several options, including resigning immediately and walking away or staying on until a new leader is chosen. Both of those options likely would require Parliament to be prorogued briefly for a short leadership race to take place.

If he stays, Trudeau has some damage control to do in his caucus, with some suggesting at least one-third of Liberals MPs now want him to resign.

On Wednesday New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, who was among the first MPs to call for Trudeau to resign earlier this year, wrote to the entire caucus calling the "mishandling" of Freeland's resignation "embarrassing" and "an indictment of the chaos and insularity within the Prime Minister's inner circle."

The House of Commons is now on its holiday break, giving the prime minister a few weeks to decide on his next move before MPs return to Ottawa on Jan. 27.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 18, 2024 - 12923 votes
If you could obtain a U.S. Green Card to live there, would you move to the U.S.?

Yes: 3836
No: 8434
Unsure: 653

December 17, 2024 - 10763 votes
Should Canada impose a 25% tariff on American goods in response to a threatened 25% U.S. tariff on Canadian goods?

Yes: 6645
No: 3209
Unsure: 909

December 16, 2024 - 10036 votes
When do you think the next federal election will be?

Early 2025: 5028
Spring 2025: 2743
Summer 2025: 341
October 2025: 1924

December 14, 2024 - 14816 votes
Should the speed limit on all residential streets in B.C be lowered to 30 km/h?

Yes: 4771
No: 9546
Unsure: 499

December 12, 2024 - 10840 votes
Do you agree with Donald Trump being named Time's Person of the Year?

Yes: 3265
No: 7344
Unsure: 231



Previous Poll Results

If you could obtain a U.S. Green Card to live there, would you move to the U.S.?

Total Votes:  12925
Yes: 
29.69%
No: 
65.26%
Unsure: 
5.05%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


233638
244599
245474
242416