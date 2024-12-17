247583
Should Canada impose a 25% tariff on American goods in response to a threatened 25% U.S. tariff on Canadian goods?

Poll: Tarif on U.S. goods?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said following a meeting with all of Canada's premiers Monday, the provincial and territorial leaders will remain united as "Team Canada" in the face of a tariff threat from the United States, despite the "chaos" in Ottawa.

The meeting of the 13 premiers, chaired by Ford, took place the same day as Chrystia Freeland resigned as federal finance minister, before she was set to present her government's fall economic statement.

One of the main topics of the premiers' meeting was to discuss a threat from U.S. president-elected Donald Trump, who has said he would impose a 25% import tariff on goods coming from Canada and Mexico when he takes office.

Ford said it is critical the premiers take a bigger role, as tariffs would affect each province and territory.

Ford said no matter what was happening in Ottawa, the premiers would be on hand to provide "steady and stable leadership."

He called on the federal government to do a better job of engaging premiers on a strategy to fight back against threatened tariffs, and said the provincial and territorial leaders are planning a premiers' mission to Washington, D.C., in February.

